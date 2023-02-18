Feb. 16, 2023 Snowfall Totals

Snow forecasting is always a challenge, but this forecast in particular was a major headache for meteorologists. This winter storm was what I sometimes like to call a "low floor, high ceiling" type of event. What do I mean by that? Based on the parameters of the storm system, we had the potential to see either nothing or a major winter storm, with not much wiggle room in between. The various computer models we use to forecast winter weather were all over the place, with Omaha either receiving nothing or double digits.

The biggest problem was where the band of heavy snow would set up, we had thought the band would set up south of I-80 closer to the Nebraska-Kansas border. However, there were a few computer models that had the band being thrown up north towards Omaha and Lincoln, which was always a thought in the back of our minds. As Wednesday evening progressed, it looked like the dry air would win out and we would miss out on the bulk of the snow. Things changed overnight, when the dry air finally eroded and a band of heavy snow developed and sat right on I-80 and to the south, placing Omaha and Lincoln in the higher echelon of those snowfall totals.

Another tricky part of this event is the wide range of snowfall totals, even in the Omaha metro. For example, Eppley Airfield, where Omaha's official measurement takes place, only recorded 4" of snowfall. Despite this, it seems like everywhere else but Eppley in the metro experienced snowfall amounts greater than 6", with some spots going over 8". Therefore, a comprehensive list of snowfall totals seems appropriate given the wide range. Counties are listed in alphabetical order. If your hometown is not listed here, that means no reports came from your area. If you want your town added, send us a report!

KMTV Overview of snowfall totals from across the region

(DISCLAIMER - We have no reports from the following counties: Adams IA, Audubon IA, Burt NE, Butler NE, Colfax NE, Crawford IA, Cuming NE, Holt MO, Madison NE, Monona IA, Stanton NE, Thurston NE, and Wayne NE)

NEBRASKA

Cass County

Avoca - 8.5"

Eagle - 7.5"

Louisville - 8.0"

Plattsmouth - 8.0"

Weeping Water - 7.0"

Dodge County

Fremont - 3.5"

Inglewood - 3.7"

Douglas County

Bennington - 9.0"

Boy's Town - 7.0"

Elkhorn - 8.8"

Omaha (Eppley) - 4.0"

Omaha (Dodge & 50th) - 8.0"

Omaha (120th & L) - 8.0"

Omaha (Hwy 75 & I-680) - 9.0"

Millard - 6.2"

Valley - 4.4"

Gage County

Beatrice - 7.5"

Jefferson County

Daykin - 5.0"

Fairbury - 6.0"

Johnson County

Tecumseh - 9.0"

Lancaster County

Bennet - 9"

Lincoln (Airport) - 8.5"

Lincoln (UNL Campus) - 8.5"

Lincoln (Country Club) - 10.5"

Lincoln (Taylor Park) - 11"

Nemaha County

Auburn - 7.8"

Otoe County

Nebraska City - 9.5"

Pawnee County

Summerfield - 4.0"

Table Rock - 2.5"

Platte County

Columbus - 2.5"

Polk County

Osceola - 2.0"

Shelby - 3.0"

Richardson County

Shubert - 1.5"

Saline County

Crete - 6.5"

Friend - 7.0"

Sarpy County

Bellevue - 8.0"

Chalco - 8.0"

Papillion - 9.0"

Springfield - 8.6"

Saunders County

Ashland - 8.0"

Cedar Bluffs - 3.0"

Morse Bluff - 3.5"

Wahoo - 7.0"

Seward County

Seward - 6.0"

Washington

Blair - 2.0"

Fort Calhoun - 2.0"

Herman - 2.0"

York County

Bradshaw - 5.0"

McCool Junction - 7.0"

York - 3.2"

IOWA

Carroll County

Carroll - 1.0"

Cass County

Atlantic - 5.5"

Griswold - 8.0"

Massena - 5.0"

Fremont County

Randolph - 6.5"

Harrison County

Logan - 3.0"

Woodbine - 3.5"

Mills County

Glenwood - 8.0"

Silver City - 6.0"

Montgomery County

Red Oak - 8.0"

Page County

Coin - 7.0"

Shenandoah - 7.0"

Pottawattamie County

Council Bluffs - 6.5"

Underwood - 4.5"

Shelby County

Kirkman - 1.6"

Taylor County

Conway - 5.5"

MISSOURI

Atchison County

Rock Port - 6.0"