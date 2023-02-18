Feb. 16, 2023 Snowfall Totals

Snow forecasting is always a challenge, but this forecast in particular was a major headache for meteorologists. This winter storm was what I sometimes like to call a "low floor, high ceiling" type of event. What do I mean by that? Based on the parameters of the storm system, we had the potential to see either nothing or a major winter storm, with not much wiggle room in between. The various computer models we use to forecast winter weather were all over the place, with Omaha either receiving nothing or double digits.
The biggest problem was where the band of heavy snow would set up, we had thought the band would set up south of I-80 closer to the Nebraska-Kansas border. However, there were a few computer models that had the band being thrown up north towards Omaha and Lincoln, which was always a thought in the back of our minds. As Wednesday evening progressed, it looked like the dry air would win out and we would miss out on the bulk of the snow. Things changed overnight, when the dry air finally eroded and a band of heavy snow developed and sat right on I-80 and to the south, placing Omaha and Lincoln in the higher echelon of those snowfall totals.
Another tricky part of this event is the wide range of snowfall totals, even in the Omaha metro. For example, Eppley Airfield, where Omaha's official measurement takes place, only recorded 4" of snowfall. Despite this, it seems like everywhere else but Eppley in the metro experienced snowfall amounts greater than 6", with some spots going over 8". Therefore, a comprehensive list of snowfall totals seems appropriate given the wide range. Counties are listed in alphabetical order. If your hometown is not listed here, that means no reports came from your area. If you want your town added, send us a report!
(DISCLAIMER - We have no reports from the following counties: Adams IA, Audubon IA, Burt NE, Butler NE, Colfax NE, Crawford IA, Cuming NE, Holt MO, Madison NE, Monona IA, Stanton NE, Thurston NE, and Wayne NE)
NEBRASKA
Cass County
Avoca - 8.5"
Eagle - 7.5"
Louisville - 8.0"
Plattsmouth - 8.0"
Weeping Water - 7.0"
Dodge County
Fremont - 3.5"
Inglewood - 3.7"
Douglas County
Bennington - 9.0"
Boy's Town - 7.0"
Elkhorn - 8.8"
Omaha (Eppley) - 4.0"
Omaha (Dodge & 50th) - 8.0"
Omaha (120th & L) - 8.0"
Omaha (Hwy 75 & I-680) - 9.0"
Millard - 6.2"
Valley - 4.4"
Gage County
Beatrice - 7.5"
Jefferson County
Daykin - 5.0"
Fairbury - 6.0"
Johnson County
Tecumseh - 9.0"
Lancaster County
Bennet - 9"
Lincoln (Airport) - 8.5"
Lincoln (UNL Campus) - 8.5"
Lincoln (Country Club) - 10.5"
Lincoln (Taylor Park) - 11"
Nemaha County
Auburn - 7.8"
Otoe County
Nebraska City - 9.5"
Pawnee County
Summerfield - 4.0"
Table Rock - 2.5"
Platte County
Columbus - 2.5"
Polk County
Osceola - 2.0"
Shelby - 3.0"
Richardson County
Shubert - 1.5"
Saline County
Crete - 6.5"
Friend - 7.0"
Sarpy County
Bellevue - 8.0"
Chalco - 8.0"
Papillion - 9.0"
Springfield - 8.6"
Saunders County
Ashland - 8.0"
Cedar Bluffs - 3.0"
Morse Bluff - 3.5"
Wahoo - 7.0"
Seward County
Seward - 6.0"
Washington
Blair - 2.0"
Fort Calhoun - 2.0"
Herman - 2.0"
York County
Bradshaw - 5.0"
McCool Junction - 7.0"
York - 3.2"
IOWA
Carroll County
Carroll - 1.0"
Cass County
Atlantic - 5.5"
Griswold - 8.0"
Massena - 5.0"
Fremont County
Randolph - 6.5"
Harrison County
Logan - 3.0"
Woodbine - 3.5"
Mills County
Glenwood - 8.0"
Silver City - 6.0"
Montgomery County
Red Oak - 8.0"
Page County
Coin - 7.0"
Shenandoah - 7.0"
Pottawattamie County
Council Bluffs - 6.5"
Underwood - 4.5"
Shelby County
Kirkman - 1.6"
Taylor County
Conway - 5.5"
MISSOURI
Atchison County
Rock Port - 6.0"
Nodaway County
Hopkins - 8.5"
Maryville - 6.0"