Frost and Freeze Explained

As September draws to a close and we enter October, signs that the weather is changing is all around. Soon enough, the colors on the leaves will begin to change. One other indicator of the changing seasons is the beginning of frost and freezes. The first sign of those occurred last night, when temperatures dropped into the 30s for many overnight. For some communities in northeastern Nebraska into western Iowa, the temperature got to the freezing level. Carroll, Iowa even made it into the 20s!

The colder temperatures there meant a few spots saw their first frost of the season. Frost occurs during the nighttime, as temperatures cool to near freezing. Water droplets make contact with surfaces that fell below freezing, making the water droplets freeze. This explains why some surfaces, such as grass or windows, are frosty but other surfaces like pavement are not. Grass and windows are able to cool faster than other objects, falling below freezing overnight when the temperatures get low enough. Usually, once temperatures drop below 36 the potential for frost develops.

Weather conditions to create frost include: clear skies, to allow for the surface to cool; cool temperatures, generally near or slightly above freezing; and calm winds, which allow for the air to settle to form frost.

On average, eastern Nebraska and western Iowa sees our first frost during the last week of September and the first week of October. Locations that saw frost develop last night is right on average, while Omaha and points south will have to wait a few days.

While frost is a physical process, where frost develops on surfaces. A freeze occurs when the temperature falls below freezing, meaning any surfaces or plants with water in them could be damaged. A freeze can damage sensitive plants, such as: melons, tomatoes, cucumbers, eggplants, peppers, squash, and sweet corn.

The colder the temperature gets, the harder the freeze. A "hard freeze" occurs when the temperatures drops below 28 for an extended period of time, or goes below 24. A hard freeze can kill most plants, with vegetables such as broccoli, turnips, spinach, and cabbage able to survive.

If there is moisture in the air, the freeze can also create frost which is visible. Typically freeze's which include frost include a covered windshield that you might have t to scrape, unless your defrosters work well. IT also creates the "crunchy" grass when you walk across it.

The first freeze typically happens in our area one week after our first frost. In Omaha, the second week of October typically brings the first freeze. While the first hard freeze happens in the mid-later part of October.