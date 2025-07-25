Good news for gardeners, the time to start planting fall crops has arrived

If you have been looking for an excuse to look ahead to fall, if you are a gardener, here's your cue!

Starting right now, you can begin planting several crops, such as broccoli, cauliflower, and collards. Plus, you can begin to seed carrots, green onions, and kale.

By early August, it's a good time to start planting beets. By mid-August, it's baby lettuces, and by late August, it's spinach.

Finally, in September, it's radishes. Then in late October, its garlic (to ward off the vampires).

If you are looking to plant, most of the how-to instructions are on the backs of the seed packets. However, Dana Freeman from the Nebraska Extension office says that for fall crops to add in the "fall factor," which gives an extra 2 weeks to account for any major cold or dry spells in the season.

So happy planting!