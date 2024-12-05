Here is why your "low tire pressure" sensor comes on in cold weather

Has this happened to you recently?

You walk to your car on a cold morning and are met with the "low tire pressure" sensor coming on. It always seems to come on in the cold. Is it a faulty sensor? Is the tire losing air? Is there anything you need to do about it?

Don't worry, your tire is NOT losing air. As the air gets colder, it condenses (shrinks). As the air in your tire shrinks, the pressure lowers by a few psi. If your pressure gets low enough, it will trigger the sensor.

Sometimes, once the tire warms up while driving, the sensor shuts off as the pressure rises. If it persists, however, it may be time to air up your tires. You can do this manually, or many auto shops across our neighborhoods will air up your tires for free.

It is important to note to NOT air up your tires too much, as when it gets warmer, it could lead to your tires being overinflated. It's often good to check your tire pressure manually at least once a month to see if within the recommended range of pressure.