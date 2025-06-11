Hot weather for CWS, here's your annual reminder on how to stay safe in the sun

It’s CWS time in Omaha, which local legend says always comes with high heat or severe weather. This year, we will be seeing the heat. Here is what to look out for, and some tips to stay cool in the hot weather.

Looking at the forecast, you’re going to run into two numbers to keep in mind:

Air Temperature, what the thermometer says.

Then, there’s the heat index, or the "feels like" temperature once humidity is factored in. This can take an already hot day and make it feel that much worse outside. Crucially, the heat index is calculated in the shade. If you are in full sun, it will feel even hotter.

Other factors can worsen the heat. Tailgating in a parking lot? The concrete retains heat much better than grass. Sitting in the outfield seats? The metal bleachers can become scorching in the sun.

So, what can you do to protect yourself from the heat? Two words: water and shade. Drink plenty of water, more than you think you need. Find shade as often as possible. Wear sunscreen, even if there are clouds around, UV indices will be high enough that nasty sunburns can develop in little time.

It’s also important to keep an eye on yourself and others around you and know the signs of heat-related illnesses. These are:

Heat Exhaustion: Heavy sweating, tiredness, cool & clammy skin, fast (weak) pulse, muscle cramps, dizziness, nausea or vomiting, headache, and/or fainting

Heat Stroke: big headache, slurred speech, confusion, nausea, dizziness, body temp above 103, hot dry skin, rapid & strong pulse, and/or fainting

If you or someone you see is experiencing any of these symptoms, get them out of the heat immediately and cool them down. If these are signs of heat stroke, call 911 immediately as it's a serious medical emergency.