Groundhog Day, a day which creates a collective sigh to meteorologists across the country. It is a day where a groundhog predicts whether the US will see a late winter (if it sees its shadow), or an early spring (if it does NOT see its shadow). It's a tradition from the Dutch in Pennsylvania which continues to this day. However, how accurate is the Groundhog in its predictions? Does a groundhog really know (no...but its still fun to see!). How about his track record in Omaha?

I put his skills to the test, using his past predictions since 1900, we can see how many times he was accurate! What constitutes an early spring or a late winter? While the definition differs for everyone, for this experiment I used temperature and snowfall data for March. If temperatures were above average, or snowfall below average, that is an early spring. On the contrary, if temperatures are below average, or snowfall above average, that is a late winter. If its either or (i.e. warm March and above-average snow or cold March and below-average snow), it will be up to my discretion. So without further ado, let's jump into it!

As a baseline, the average temperature in March when you combine the highs and lows is 40.3 degrees based on the last 30 years of data. The average snowfall for March is 5.4" based on the last 30 years of data. For this experiment, I will be using the average at the time.

HOW ACCURATE IS PUNXSUTAWNEY PHIL IN OMAHA?

1900-1909

Phil predicted a late winter 9/10 times, the only early spring prediction was 1902. In terms of temperature, Omaha experienced above average March's 8/10 times. For snowfall, it was flipped where Omaha typically experienced less snowy March's. Overall, results for the first decade of the 20th century are mixed with only half the predictions being accurate. 5/10

KMTV Graph of the data for the 1900s

1910-1919

You might already start to notice a pattern from Phil, he really likes to predict "late winters" for the US, this theme will be common through the rest of the time. The 1910s were relatively warm for March in Omaha, with most of our years ending up above average. Snowfall was interesting, generally March was dry for snowfall in Omaha, with a notable exception being 1912 where it was actually the snowiest March on record with 29.2"! (Side note: March 23, 1913 was the day of the Easter Sunday Tornado, a prediction which is out of Phil's wheelhouse). 2/10

KMTV Phil's accuracy dropped in the 1910s. 1913 got an early spring for the Easter Sunday Tornado, which is not typically a "winter" event for Omaha.

1920-1929

The 1920s continued the pattern of the 1910s with warm and less snowy March's, and with Phil's continuation of late winter predictions it does not look good for his accuracy. 1923 was a notable exception, with the 2nd snowiest month on record with 28.8" of snowfall. Otherwise, the accuracy of Phil was low for the 1920s. 3/10

KMTV Prediction accuracy was low in the 1920s. 1926 was an interesting case, but given a few inches of snow and near-average temperatures decided to give Phil the benefit of the doubt.

1930-1939

The 1930s were a rough time for weather in Omaha as the throes of the Dust Bowl gripped the state with dry weather, however, snow still fell in March. Phil also finally did not see his shadow, an early Spring, but too bad he was incorrect...4/10

KMTV The 1930s saw varied success, but still less than half the years were accurate.

1940-1949

The 1940s are perhaps the wildest decade for little Phil. The Second World War brought to a standstill the world, and with it many traditions. The entry for 1942 read "War Clouds have blocked out part of the shadow", not sure what that meant for his prediction, so 1942 will not be considered. Phil did not even show up for 1943, meaning two years do not have data. In terms of Omaha weather, the 1940s were a dry decade with colder temperatures. Therefore, Phil did his best since the 1900s despite his absence for two years. 6/8

KMTV Phil was caught up in the war in 1942 and 1943, but in general his forecasts were accurate as Omaha was generally cold and dry.

1950-1959

The 1950s were generally cold for Omaha, with many of our March's below average for much of the decade. This decade was also the trickiest as some had both warm & snowy or cold & dry months, this was where looking at individual data came into play where I made a personal decision. Nevertheless, this has been Phil's best decade. 7/10

KMTV The 1950s had a good track record for Phil, with many of his predictions being accurate.

1960-1969

The 1960s were full of weather whiplash for Omaha. 1960 was the coldest March on record, while it was also one of the snowiest. In terms of predictions by Phil, his track record has certainly improved over the last few decades. 6/10

KMTV The 1960s swapped back and forth from significant snowy months to bone dry.

1970-1979

The 1970s in Omaha were warm, dry months of March. This was bad news of Phil, whose string of late winters ran into the unfortunate reality of the warm temperatures. However, he did predict two early springs! 2/10

KMTV Omaha was almost consistently warm and dry with a string of above average temps & below average snowfall. Bad news for our friend Phil.

1980-1989

Beginning in the 1980s a trend began in Omaha snowfall, the snow becomes less during the month of March. In 1980, the average snowfall in Omaha was 7.1", now in 2022 the snowfall average is 3.0". This is the reason that I am using the average at the time rather than the 2022 average, as it would skew the data when snowfall in March was more prevalent in prior decades. As for Phil, it was a good decade for the groundhog. 7/10

KMTV This was the decade of the early Spring! Three in one decade has not happened!

1990-1999

The last decade of the 1990s was not kind to snow in Omaha, many months were incredibly dry in terms of snow. Data for Eppley Airfield is missing for 1998 in terms of snowfall, so that prediction was not counted. As for Phil, finally not seeing his shadow with 4! Early Spring predictions! 5/9

KMTV Snow disappeared in the 90s, with nearly every year being below average in terms of snowfall.

2000-2009

As the 21st century dawned, the trend of increasingly snowless March's continued as many seasons were below average in terms of snowfall. For Phil, his hit and miss streak continues even into the digital age. 4/10

KMTV The 21st century continues Phil's dodgy track record in predicting winters.

2010-2019

The final decade measured here. March 2012 was the warmest March on record, and no snow fell. This has become a trend of the last decade where hardly any snow has fallen in Omaha in March. Phil seems to flip back and forth between late winter and early spring, but he was incorrect on much of them. 4/10

KMTV The 2010s continues the trends set in the last few decades, making forecasts harder for poor Phil, who has predicted the forecast now for over 100 years.

FINAL RESULTS

Now that we have looked at each decade...or you scrolled down to this part, it's time to look at the final results. We looked at 117 years of data from 1900 to 2019, with the exception of 1942, 1943, and 1998. Of these 117 years, Phil got 55 of those years right.

Doing a bit of math, 55/117 = .47 or 47%.

This means that Phil got 47% of his forecasts correct, or just under half! This might seen somewhat impressive, but as we have seen Phil almost always saw his shadow meaning a late winter was almost correct. As he only chooses one of two options, there is a 50/50 chance he will get it correct. So, simple probability would put the number close to 50% as it has, so does Phil really have predictive skills? Probably not.

We meteorologists do not just flip a coin, we can make forecasts and predict specific weather. So trust your local meteorologists!