January 8-9, 2024 | Snowfall Totals

2024 started with a bang with a major winter storm within the first two weeks of the year. Across Eastern Nebraska, western Iowa, and northwest Missouri snow up to one foot fell in some spots. Below is a comprehensive list of snowfall totals seen in our viewing area, if your town is not on the map it might be in the list below:
Some additional totals in the Omaha Metro:
Eppley Airfield - 3.5"
Downtown - 3.5"
Benson - 5"
Aksarben - 5"
Boys Town - 5"
Millard - 5.5"
Elkhorn - 5.1"
Fremont - 1-2" on the east side, 4-5" on the west side
Papillion - 5.5"
Bellevue - 5.5"
Council Bluffs - 4.5"
Some additional totals from Eastern Nebraska, generally from north to south:
Stanton (Stanton Co) - 12"
Rosalie (Thurston Co) - 10"
Bancroft (Cuming Co) - 11"
Wisner (Cuming Co) - 10"
3 SW Newman Grove (Platte Co) - 10"
Platte Center (Platte Co) - 13"
Duncan (Platte Co) - 12"
Schuyler (Colfax Co) - 12"
North Bend (Dodge Co) - 8.5"
Herman (Washington Co) - 4"
Blair (Washington Co) - 4.5"
Fort Calhoun (Washington Co) - 5"
Cedar Bluffs (Saunders Co) - 6.5"
Wahoo (Saunders Co) - 6"
Osceola (Polk Co) - 8.5"
Shelby (Polk Co) - 11.5"
Utica (Seward Co) - 8"
Friend (Saline Co) - 8.9"
Crete (Saline Co) - 7.5"
Tobias (Saline Co) - 14.5"
Daykin (Jefferson Co) - 12"
Branched Oak Lake (Lancaster Co) - 9.2"
Davey (Lancaster Co) - 6.3"
Lincoln (Lancaster Co) - 6-7.5"
Eagle (Cass Co) - 6"
Elmwood (Cass Co) - 7"
St. Mary (Johnson Co) - 7"
Tecumseh (Johnson Co) - 6"
Nemaha (Nemaha Co) - 10"
Lewiston (Pawnee Co) - 13.5"
Shubert (Richardson Co) - 5"
Some additional totals from Western Iowa, generally from north to south:
Little Sioux (Harrison Co) - 6"
Logan (Harrison Co) - 4"
Persia (Harrison Co) - 8"
Elk Horn (Shelby Co) - 7"
Audubon (Audubon Co) - 7"
Gray (Audubon Co) - 7"
Massena (Cass Co) - 5"
Oakland (Pott. Co) - 3.4"
Underwood (Pott. Co) - 5.6"
Glenwood (Mills Co) - 5.5"
Malvern (Mills Co) - 5.5"
Hastings (Mills Co) - 3.8"
New Market (Taylor Co) - 9.3"
Some additional totals from across the Midwest:
Dodge City, Kansas - 9.1"
Wichita, Kansas - 3"
Topeka, Kansas - 3.1"
Kansas City, Missouri - 4"
Columbia, Missouri - 2.6"
Kirksville, Missouri - 9.5"
Des Moines, Iowa - 11.2"
Iowa City, Iowa - 13"
Cedar Rapids, Iowa - 10"
Dubuque, Iowa - 12"
Madison, Wisconsin - 5"
Milwaukee, Wisconsin - 1.5"
Grand Rapids, Michigan - 5.4"
Alpena, Michigan - 8.9"