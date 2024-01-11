January 8-9, 2024 | Snowfall Totals

2024 started with a bang with a major winter storm within the first two weeks of the year. Across Eastern Nebraska, western Iowa, and northwest Missouri snow up to one foot fell in some spots. Below is a comprehensive list of snowfall totals seen in our viewing area, if your town is not on the map it might be in the list below:

KMTV Snowfall totals across the KMTV viewing area on January 8-9, 2023.

Some additional totals in the Omaha Metro:

Eppley Airfield - 3.5"

Downtown - 3.5"

Benson - 5"

Aksarben - 5"

Boys Town - 5"

Millard - 5.5"

Elkhorn - 5.1"

Fremont - 1-2" on the east side, 4-5" on the west side

Papillion - 5.5"

Bellevue - 5.5"

Council Bluffs - 4.5"

Some additional totals from Eastern Nebraska, generally from north to south:

Stanton (Stanton Co) - 12"

Rosalie (Thurston Co) - 10"

Bancroft (Cuming Co) - 11"

Wisner (Cuming Co) - 10"

3 SW Newman Grove (Platte Co) - 10"

Platte Center (Platte Co) - 13"

Duncan (Platte Co) - 12"

Schuyler (Colfax Co) - 12"

North Bend (Dodge Co) - 8.5"

Herman (Washington Co) - 4"

Blair (Washington Co) - 4.5"

Fort Calhoun (Washington Co) - 5"

Cedar Bluffs (Saunders Co) - 6.5"

Wahoo (Saunders Co) - 6"

Osceola (Polk Co) - 8.5"

Shelby (Polk Co) - 11.5"

Utica (Seward Co) - 8"

Friend (Saline Co) - 8.9"

Crete (Saline Co) - 7.5"

Tobias (Saline Co) - 14.5"

Daykin (Jefferson Co) - 12"

Branched Oak Lake (Lancaster Co) - 9.2"

Davey (Lancaster Co) - 6.3"

Lincoln (Lancaster Co) - 6-7.5"

Eagle (Cass Co) - 6"

Elmwood (Cass Co) - 7"

St. Mary (Johnson Co) - 7"

Tecumseh (Johnson Co) - 6"

Nemaha (Nemaha Co) - 10"

Lewiston (Pawnee Co) - 13.5"

Shubert (Richardson Co) - 5"

Some additional totals from Western Iowa, generally from north to south:

Little Sioux (Harrison Co) - 6"

Logan (Harrison Co) - 4"

Persia (Harrison Co) - 8"

Elk Horn (Shelby Co) - 7"

Audubon (Audubon Co) - 7"

Gray (Audubon Co) - 7"

Massena (Cass Co) - 5"

Oakland (Pott. Co) - 3.4"

Underwood (Pott. Co) - 5.6"

Glenwood (Mills Co) - 5.5"

Malvern (Mills Co) - 5.5"

Hastings (Mills Co) - 3.8"

New Market (Taylor Co) - 9.3"

KMTV Snow depth across the Midwest as of January 10, 2024.

Some additional totals from across the Midwest:

Dodge City, Kansas - 9.1"

Wichita, Kansas - 3"

Topeka, Kansas - 3.1"

Kansas City, Missouri - 4"

Columbia, Missouri - 2.6"

Kirksville, Missouri - 9.5"

Des Moines, Iowa - 11.2"

Iowa City, Iowa - 13"

Cedar Rapids, Iowa - 10"

Dubuque, Iowa - 12"

Madison, Wisconsin - 5"

Milwaukee, Wisconsin - 1.5"

Grand Rapids, Michigan - 5.4"

Alpena, Michigan - 8.9"