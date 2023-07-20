July 20 Drought Update

After a very dry spring, the summer pattern quickly turned around, bringing multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa from the end of June into July. These repeated rounds of rain have been making an impact, and the latest drought monitor reflects this change. However, the drought reduction might be reduced as we enter a drier pattern into next week. For the details, keep reading.

July was wet for Omaha, so far this month, it has rained on more days than not. Some of these rainy days came with strong to severe storms, as what occurred the morning of July 12. This places Omaha at over 4" so far this July, which is above our monthly average by nearly 0.7".

KMTV Rainfall amounts from July 2023 in Omaha (as of July 20)

Although we are still running a deficit for the yearly rainfall totals, we have been closing that gap recently. We began July at nearly 6" below our yearly rain, but we have halved that total by July 20.

KMTV The averages are up through July 20.

It has been fairly wet for much of the area, with Lincoln and Beatrice seeing over 5" of rainfall so far this July!

KMTV Rainfall totals across the viewing area from July 1-20. Keep in mind these are from official reporting stations, places between those locations might have seen more or less rainfall.

All of this is to give context to the new drought monitor, which is a great improvement from the last few weeks. Let's step through each week to show the drought changes.

KMTV Drought at the end of June, when the exceptional (level 5/5) reached as far east as Ashland and Gretna, and encompassed much of eastern NE.

KMTV Some rainfall at the end of the month started the drought's slow retreat. The exceptional drought was pushed out of Lincoln and Wahoo, and southeast NE to southwest IA saw improvements.

KMTV The greatest improvement came on July 11, when a large chunk of the exceptional drought was removed from eastern NE. Some regions remained, mainly from York to Crete as well as Cuming County plus surrounding areas. The Omaha metro still sat in extreme drought, while Lincoln was downgraded to severe drought.

KMTV The latest drought monitor issued this week. The exceptional drought was removed from York to Saline Counties, but remains for the Cuming County vicinity. The Omaha metro was removed from the extreme drought, but severe drought (3/5) remains. While far from over, the improvement seen over the past week certainly helps.

As the drought continues to improve, we do hit a little snag in the road. The wet pattern we have been in for the last few weeks might begin to shift. A large dome of high pressure which has been baking the southwest US in record heat will expand eastward into next week. This will bring 2 things to Omaha, the first is summer-like heat returns with highs in the 90s. So, although we are not breaking records next week, the big heat we have not seen so far this summer finally rears its ugly head.

Climate Prediction Center (CPC) The heat expands across much of the US next week, ending our rain chances.

The second major trend is we shut off the storm train for a while, with the core energy being moved into Canada and the northern US. It likely will not be completely dry, we do have a small chance of rain on Saturday. However, the near-daily rounds of rain and storms will stop for a bit.

Climate Prediction Center (CPC) The non-colored areas represent an equal chance for precip as compared to average. Therefore, it wont be particularly wet but also not completely dry either.

Luckily, long-range forecasts do show that as we head into August we could get more wet again. The Climate Prediction Center has outlined much of the lower Midwest, including Omaha, in a greater chance of above-average rainfall. If this forecast holds, expect more possible drought relief as we head into August.