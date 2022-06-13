Big Time Heat in the Region

Over the last couple of weeks we have been blessed with relatively cool weather for early June with highs in the 70s and 80s, and lows in the 50s and 60s. However, summer has arrived with a vengeance as the heat arrives quickly and forcefully. Omaha will likely break into the triple digits for the first time this year. This heat came in quickly, but is it expected to last? How early is it to hit 100 degrees? Will we break records?

JUNE 2022 HEAT WAVE: THE SET-UP

Many of our broader temperature patterns are associated with the track of the jet stream across North America. The further south the jet stream moves, like it often does in winter, we can typically expect colder weather. During the summer, the jet stream moves further to the north, bringing in warmer weather to most of the United States.

Over the coming week, a strong high pressure will set up over the southeastern United States. This high pressure will push the jet stream well to the north into southern Canada. This opens up the central and eastern United States to very warm temperatures for mid-June as the high pressure will not move over the coming days.

Omaha is not the only location experiencing the heat. Much of the central and eastern United States is under Heat Advisories issued by the National Weather Service. A few locations in the purple are under Excessive Heat Warnings where the heat index could go above 110 degrees.

RECORD-BREAKING HEAT

We have already broken one record during this stretch this morning. The overnight low temperature in Omaha was 79 degrees, which breaks our record warmest overnight low temperature of 78 set back in 1952.

1952 is also the year the record high temperature in Omaha was hit, at 101 degrees. We will likely break that today as temperatures go up to 103 degrees.

Two more records are on the docket as the heat continues. The overnight low of 82 will shatter our record warmest low temperature of 78 set back in 1994. Finally, our high temperature of 99 degrees would break the record high temperature of 98 set back in 1979.

Similar records will be broken across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, with Norfolk and Lincoln also expected to break their high temperature records this afternoon both at 102 degrees.

TRIPLE-DIGIT HEAT IN PERSPECTIVE

Hitting a high temperature in the triple digits in Omaha is not as common as one might think. On average, Omaha hits 100 degrees about once every 2 years. Since 2000, Omaha has hit 100 degrees at least once 14 years out of 22. We hit 100 degrees exactly once both in 2021 and 2020, but did not in 2019.

Our first 100 degree day being on June 13 is early. On average, our first 100 degree day happens around July 10. The earliest 100 degree day in Omaha ever was May 14, 2013. While the latest we've hit 100 degrees was September 28, 1953.

In Lincoln, 100 degree days are a lot more common. Since 2000, Lincoln has hit 100 degrees at least once every year with the exception of 2019 and 2020. Lincoln also hits 100 degrees for the first time slightly earlier, around July 6.

WILL THERE BE RELIEF FROM THE HEAT?

The short answer? Not really.

A cold front will move through Tuesday night bringing a chance for thunderstorms, but in terms of temperature relief it won't bring much. Highs will still remain in the 90s through the week, with a gradual warm-up into next weekend.

The Climate Prediction Center outlook for the following week shows the above-average temperatures will stick around at least through the mid into late June. Even into early July, warm temperatures look to stick around.