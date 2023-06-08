June 8 Drought Update

After witnessing the driest May on record in Omaha, June started off on an average track for rainfall. Scattered thunderstorms dropped beneficial rain for much of our area, even if you were not hit every day.

By the end of the first week of June, Omaha is sitting right around average rainfall for the month so far.

KMTV How Omaha is looking so far this June

This morning, the latest drought monitor was issued which showed little change across our area. The most notable change was adding Tekamah into the extreme drought (4/5). Omaha is bisected between the extreme and severe drought categories. While over our western counties the exceptional drought stands.

KMTV Updates Drought Monitor from June 6, 2023

As mentioned last week, our area would need roughly 150% of our normal rainfall through the summer to break the drought. We are at least getting good moisture, and forecasts through the week look promising.

KMTV 7-day forecast as of June 8, 2023. Subject to change.

Looking beyond the 7-day, we expect this more active storm pattern to somewhat continue, with near-average rainfall chances seen through the middle of the month.