Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blog

Actions

June 8 Drought Update

June started off wet, did it improve the drought?
default.png
default.png
Posted at 4:12 PM, Jun 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-08 17:13:06-04

After witnessing the driest May on record in Omaha, June started off on an average track for rainfall. Scattered thunderstorms dropped beneficial rain for much of our area, even if you were not hit every day.

By the end of the first week of June, Omaha is sitting right around average rainfall for the month so far.

Rain Almanac Month Year.png
How Omaha is looking so far this June

This morning, the latest drought monitor was issued which showed little change across our area. The most notable change was adding Tekamah into the extreme drought (4/5). Omaha is bisected between the extreme and severe drought categories. While over our western counties the exceptional drought stands.

DMA Drought Monitor.png
Updates Drought Monitor from June 6, 2023

As mentioned last week, our area would need roughly 150% of our normal rainfall through the summer to break the drought. We are at least getting good moisture, and forecasts through the week look promising.

Extended PM.png
7-day forecast as of June 8, 2023. Subject to change.

Looking beyond the 7-day, we expect this more active storm pattern to somewhat continue, with near-average rainfall chances seen through the middle of the month.

PRECIP 8-14 OUTLOOK.png
Areas not shaded in either color means average wet weather, meaning we still will probably see rain/storm chances through the middle of the month.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:45 PM, Nov 29, 2018