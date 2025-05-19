LIVE BLOG: Severe weather moves through eastern Nebraska and western Iowa

As severe storms move through eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, this page will be updated to show storm reports and any damage that may occur. Check back frequently for updates.

5:00 PM: Viewer Libby F. sent us this hail video from Columbus.

Columbus Hail 2 - Libby F.

Columbus Hail - Libby F

4:30 PM: Quarter to golf ball size hail reported in Columbus.

4:08 PM: Meteorologist Tim Schmidt gives an update on the storms heading for Columbus.

(4:04pm) Alright Columbus, NE. This storm is moving in now. The strongest winds of 50-60mph are to your south, near Osceola. Including the 1.5" hail pic.twitter.com/GDH41byx1m — Tim Schmidt (@TimSchmidtTV) May 19, 2025

3:51 PM: A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Cass, Adams, and Taylor counties in southwest Iowa. Severe storms coming out of northern Missouri may bring some hail to the area, but these may go to the east. Storms move in later from the west.

3:38 PM: NOAA Weather Radios that receive transmissions from Columbus are NOT operational. If you live in Platte, Colfax, or Butler Counties, there is a chance your weather radio will NOT go off in the event of a warning! Have multiple ways to get alerts.

2:52 PM: An update from Meteorologist Tim Schmidt on the severe weather.