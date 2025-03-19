LIVE UPDATE BLOG: Impacts from today's blizzard in Nebraska and Iowa

These are the latest updates regarding the Wednesday blizzard across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. Check back here throughout the day for updates on crashes, power outages, wind damage, snow reports, and other updates.

POWER OUTAGES

11:30 am: 37,525 people in the OPPD coverage area are without power. Most of Saunders, Dodge, Washington, and western Douglas County is without power. The highest concentration without power in Omaha is along 72nd Street and in Elkhorn.

KMTV/OPPD OPPD Outage Map as of 11 am

This includes the following counties:

Douglas - 19,913

Sarpy - 1,930

Washington - 5,031

Dodge - 3,276

Saunders - 6,825

Cass - 96

Colfax - 317

Burt - 11

Richardson - 2

Pottawattamie - 2

According to MidAmerican Energy, 1370 customers are without power in Council Bluffs.

————————————————————————————————————-

TIMELINE

11:41 am: US-30 closed between Fremont and Blair, as well as Hwy 91 in Washington County. US-77 is closed between Fremont and Wahoo.

11:27 am: 5.7" of snow so far north of Gretna.

11:18 am: I-80 EB between MM 429 and MM 432 south of Gretna closed due to a jackknifed semi.

11:10 am: The I-680 WB ramp at Irvington is closed due to a jackknifed semi.

#Omaha I-680 WB Exit ramp @ Irvington is BLOCKED due to a jackknifed semi. Use alternate route. pic.twitter.com/Pg5oWkcPjD — Omaha Hwy Conditions (@NDOTomaha) March 19, 2025

10:48 am: I-29 is closed from the South Dakota border to Missouri Valley.

10:47 am: Update from OPPD - Outages have escalated to 30,575. Our crews are assessing the damage and the causes. However, we have dozens of utility poles broken and wires down due to strong winds. We remind our customers to stay safe around downed lines. Always assume they are live and high voltage. Stay far back and call us at 1-800-554-OPPD (6773) to report the hazard.

It's likely that trees and limbs falling into power lines are also a factor, as well. This is typically a bigger problem in older parts of town with large, mature trees. Ice on power lines and galloping lines has also been a problem we're seeing.

We continue to troubleshoot and make repairs as it is safe to do so. However, our crews must put safety first and take breaks until dangerous conditions like whiteout or low visibility on roadways. Because of this, travel is slow-going, particularly in rural areas where infrastructure is spread across a larger area.

10:46 am: Highway 36 is closed in northern Douglas County due to power lines over the road.

10:45 am: Most US highways are closed west of Lincoln including but not limited to: Highway 6, Highway 34, NE-Highway 15, and US 30. Highways are also closed over Northeast Nebraska including but not limited to US-75, NE-Hwy 32, NE-Hwy 91, and US-275.

10:38 am: I-80 between I-880 and Exit 29 is blocked due to a multi-vehicle crash, per Iowa 511.

10:38 am: Update from OPPD - Outages have escalated to 29,469. Our crews are assessing the damage and the causes. However, we have dozens of utility poles down due to strong winds. And it's likely that trees and limbs falling into power lines are also a factor, as well. This is typically a bigger problem in older parts of town with large, mature trees.

We continue to troubleshoot and make repairs as it is safe to do so. However, our crews must put safety first and take breaks until dangerous conditions like whiteout or low visibility on roadways. Because of this, travel is slow-going, particularly in rural areas where infrastructure is spread across a larger area.

10:24 am: La Vista Police will only be responding to injury accidents. All other accidents can be reported on another day.

10:19 am: The earlier crash near Gretna has been cleared.

10:15 am: Trash collection for Council Bluffs has been postponed. It will resume tomorrow, March 20. Place Wednesday's collection out on Thursday. Thursday and Friday's trash will be collected on their normal days.

10:13 am: All city facilities in La Vista will be closed.

10:12 am: I-29 is closed from north of Missouri Valley to the South Dakota border due to blizzard conditions. Power lines are over the interstate at MM 110 north of Onawa.

Iowa 511 I-29 is closed from Missouri Valley to Sioux City

10:00 am: Omaha metro snow/slush totals around 2-3", Columbus reports 4.5"

9:50 am: Update from OPPD - At this time, 23,514 customers are without power. OPPD crews are responding as quickly as safely possible. Windy conditions and low visibility are making that challenging. We thank our impacted customers for their patience during this time. We are working on getting mutual aid support to help in our restoration work.

9:01 am: Burt County Emergency Management reports trees down in Tekamah

8:37 am: Crash on I-80 near Gretna due to jackknifed semi-truck

7:53 am: Social media report shows multiple tree limbs down in Fremont due to non-thunderstorm winds

5:45 am: Hail has been falling with thunderstorms in the Omaha metro.

5:09 am: Interstate 80 is CLOSED between Lincoln and Lexington