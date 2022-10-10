LOOKING BACK: The 2013 Wayne EF-4 Tornado

Oftentimes in the United States, there are two distinct tornado seasons. The first is the classic tornado season running from March-June, this is where Nebraska sees the majority of its tornadoes. However, in the United States there can be a second tornado season that typically lasts from October into early November. Although the majority of tornadoes stay to the south of Nebraska, a few times conditions can become favorable for tornadoes further north (December 15, 2021, is a prime example of this).

On October 3-4, 2013, conditions became not only favorable for tornadoes but favorable for a significant tornado outbreak. A warm front slowly lifting through the area brought unseasonably warm weather to the area, high temperatures across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa approached the mid-80s. At the same time, a powerful low-pressure system was moving into central Nebraska, bringing cooler air behind it. The set-up was classic for severe weather, made more potent by the warm front. Warm front's often act as boundaries for shifting winds, which if thunderstorms interact in specific ways can become very conducive for tornadoes. The warm front developed in northeast Nebraska, near Sioux City, and into northern Iowa. This was the focal point for the tornado outbreak.

KMTV The set-up for October 4, 2013, the warm front became a crucial part in the development of tornadoes.

Tornadoes touched down the evening of October 3 in Lancaster County, south of Lincoln. An EF-2 tornado passed near the towns of Bennet in eastern Lancaster County, and Palmyra in western Otoe County. On October 4th, supercell thunderstorms developed in a line from northwest of Norfolk to north of Fremont. Two strong tornadoes touched down in northern Nebraska, one EF-3 moved just east of the town of Creighton.

KMTV A significant tornado outbreak occurred in Northeast Nebraska into northwestern Iowa.

The first tornado to touch down in the 3 News Now coverage area was a brief tornado in Stanton County. This tornado was documented by storm chasers and did little damage other than to crops.

KMTV Weak tornado in Stanton County was the first of the event.

WAYNE EF-4

KMTV Path of the tornado through Wayne

That same supercell intensified as it moved into Wayne County, and the strongest tornado touched down southwest of Wayne. The tornado expanded in size and grew in intensity. The tornado missed the heart of Wayne itself, but the eastern edge of town was not spared. Two homes on highway 15 south of Wayne suffered extensive damage. The tornado then destroyed a softball field just southeast of town.

By far the worst damage came to an industrial park on the east side of town, where multiple metal structures were returned to mangled rubble. The tornado then took dead aim at the Wayne Municipal Airport, where planes were tossed like toys and demolished. Hangers were also destroyed, and the automated weather station was reduced to a heap. After striking the airport, the tornado continued through the rest of Wayne County into neighboring Dixon County before dissipating.

Google Earth Google image from Wayne taken before the tornado

Google Earth Google image taken from October 7, 2013, just three days after the tornado.

To get a sense of the destruction in Wayne. Google Earth saved images from before and three days after the tornado, buildings that used to exist were no more. Luckily, no one was killed, but the storm injured 15 people on its track.

All photos courtesy of the National Weather Service Omaha/Valley A home destroyed south of Wayne

All Photos Courtesy of the National Weather Service Omaha/Valley Building destroyed at the Wayne Municipal Airport

All Photos Courtesy of the National Weather Service Omaha/Valley A private plane was thrown and mangled in a nearby field at the Wayne Municipal Airport

All Photos Courtesy of the National Weather Service Omaha/Valley A structure at the Industrial Park east of Wayne is unrecognizable.

All Photos Courtesy of the National Weather Service Omaha/Valley A metal building lies in a mangled heap east of Wayne

MACY EF-2

Further to the east of Wayne, another strong tornado touched down in Thurston County. This tornado moved into Macy, damaging several homes and destroying 6. There was also widespread tree damage across the town, with a few roads impassable. The tornado continued through eastern Thurston County, crossing the Missouri River into Monona County then further into Woodford County.

All photos courtesy of the National Weather Service Omaha/Valley Damage to a car in a parking lot off Omaha St. in Macy

All photos courtesy of the National Weather Service Omaha/Valley Extensive tree damage around a home in Macy

All photos courtesy of the National Weather Service Omaha/Valley Trees damaged cars and homes in Macy

All photos courtesy of the National Weather Service Omaha/Valley The tornado snapped a power line (laying on the ground, it was replaced) in south Macy

All photos courtesy of the National Weather Service Omaha/Valley Cars and trees heavily damaged after an EF-2 tornado moved through Macy

Although October tornadoes are rare, they can still be very dangerous when they occur. Therefore, you need to take any Tornado Warning, no matter what time, seriously!