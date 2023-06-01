Map Recap + June Outlook

May has ended, and it brought...warm and very dry weather. It's no secret that Omaha experienced VERY dry month with hardly any rain. In fact, May 2023 is now officially the driest May on record! Where did we clock in? How about temperatures? What can we look forward to in June?

KMTV Rainfall for the month of May 2023 in Omaha.

Let's start with the rain...or lack thereof. Omaha picked up at 0.17" of rain, which as mentioned above is the driest May on record. It wasn't even close, the second driest May was in 1989 with 0.55" of rain. Typically, May is our wettest month with 4.60" of rain on average.

KMTV Temperatures for the month of May 2023 in Omaha.

In terms of temperature, we were quite warm for May. Most of the month featured highs in the 80s and lows in the 50/60s.

KMTV Climate Prediction Center outlook for June 2023. Omaha is expected to hold around average for the month.

What can we expect in June? In terms of rainfall, June is another wet month. The Climate Prediction Center expects the Omaha area to be right around average for June, at 4.41". We are already nearly a quarter of the way there just on the first day on the month!

KMTV May tornadoes surpassed that average just on May 12, where over 20 tornadoes touched down on that day alone.

June is also the peak of severe weather and tornado season for Omaha, so we need to be on the lookout for any strong storms during the month too.

KMTV Climate Prediction Center outlook for June 2023. Omaha is expected to have a warm June.

The warm temperatures we saw in May are expected to continue into June. Therefore, I would expect more highs in the 80s/90s than in the 70s for the month. Overnight lows are also expected to be warm, with lows in the 60s for most of the month.

Of course, the weather each day will vary, so keep updated with us for the forecast as we head into the month of June.