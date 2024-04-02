March 2024 Omaha weather recap

After one of our warmest February's on record, March brought us back to some seasonal norms for the month. There were some warm days, there were some cooler days, and there were some wet days. Here is a breakdown on how March 2024 looked for Omaha.

KMTV High temperatures in Omaha for March 2024.

Overall, March was a warmer month than average, but not by a lot. High temperatures ranged from the 30s to the 70s. We did not hit 80 degrees, which continues the streak of an 80 degree-less March that began in 2018. Low temperatures were also cool, the coldest March morning was 16 degrees.

KMTV Rainfall data for March and 2024 in Omaha.

March was a wet month by some measures, notably in terms of monthly rainfall. However, those rain events were sparse during the month, but when it rained it was heavy. This has made up for the deficient in moisture left by a record dry February, and it puts us just a tad below the average precip by the end of the month.

KMTV Snowfall data for March and winter 2023-2024 in Omaha.

In terms of snowfall, March was lacking yet again. March in the last several years has been notably absent of snow. The last time March had more than 3" of snow was in 2013. 1.6" of snow fell in Omaha during the month. This season, 19.7" of snow has fallen at Eppley, most of that snow falling during the second week of January.

So, what does April have in store? April is the month where spring truly comes with an uptick in rain (and thunderstorms) alongside warmer weather. Occasioanlly, winter will try to get its last hurrah in with some snow, we average around 1" of snow in April.

KMTV Statistics for April in Omaha.

What could April 2024 have in store? According to the Climate Prediction Center, this April could be a warm and wet one. Both outlooks show the probabilites of warmer than average and wetter than average conditions across a large section of the country. Now, there will be cooler periods and dry periods too, but the overall trend looks warm and wet. Also of note, April is when severe weather season really starts to ramp up for Nebraska and Iowa, so it is a good time to review those severe weather safety plans before any bad storms hit.

KMTV Temperature Outlook for the United States in April 2024.

KMTV Precipitation outlook for the US in April 2024.

For the day-by-day forecast, stay with KMTV for the latest forecast!