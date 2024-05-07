3 EF-1 Tornadoes confirmed in western Iowa from Monday's severe weather

On Monday, May 6, a severe squall line brought damaging wind, large hail, and several tornadoes to eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. Below is a summary of the confirmed tornadoes seen from these storms in the KMTV viewing area.
NUMBER OF TORNADOES: 4
EF-1: 3
EF-0: 1
1. GLENWOOD, IA
Rating: EF-1
Max. Wind Speed: 110 mph
Path Length: 5.66 miles
Tornado Width: 250 yards
Time: 8:48 - 8:55 pm
Overview: Tornado moved between Glenwood and Malvern in western Mills County. Several homes and outbuildings sustained heavy damage. Several trees were snapped along the path as well.
2. CARSON, IA
Rating: EF-1
Max. Wind Speed: 93 mph
Path Length: 1.53 miles
Tornado Width: 200 yards
Time: 9:07 - 9:09 pm
Overview: A brief tornado snapped a few trees and ripped shingles off a home west of Carson and Macedonia.
3. MINDEN, IA
Rating: EF-1
Max. Wind Speed: 107 mph
Path Length: 4.05 miles
Width: 450 yards
Time: 9:13 - 9:19 pm
Overview: A tornado shattered windows in one home, and snapped power poles nearby. The tornado crossed I-80 before lifting. This tornado took a track just a mile east of where the Minden EF-3 tornado occurred back on April 26.
4. WYMORE, NE
Rating: EF-0
Max. Wind Speed: 80 mph
Path Length: 1 mile
Tornado Width: 30 yards
Time: 7:07 - 7:08 pm
Overview: Video evidence of a tornado occurred west of Wymore and south of Beatrice. The tornado caused damage at a road supply store and snapped tree branches before lifting.