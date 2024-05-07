3 EF-1 Tornadoes confirmed in western Iowa from Monday's severe weather

On Monday, May 6, a severe squall line brought damaging wind, large hail, and several tornadoes to eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. Below is a summary of the confirmed tornadoes seen from these storms in the KMTV viewing area.

NUMBER OF TORNADOES: 4

EF-1: 3

EF-0: 1

KMTV A wide view of the confirmed tornadoes in the KMTV viewing area.

1. GLENWOOD, IA

Rating: EF-1

Max. Wind Speed: 110 mph

Path Length: 5.66 miles

Tornado Width: 250 yards

Time: 8:48 - 8:55 pm

Overview: Tornado moved between Glenwood and Malvern in western Mills County. Several homes and outbuildings sustained heavy damage. Several trees were snapped along the path as well.

KMTV Path of the Glenwood EF-1 tornado

NWS Omaha/Valley Damage to an outbuilding east of Glenwood.

2. CARSON, IA

Rating: EF-1

Max. Wind Speed: 93 mph

Path Length: 1.53 miles

Tornado Width: 200 yards

Time: 9:07 - 9:09 pm

Overview: A brief tornado snapped a few trees and ripped shingles off a home west of Carson and Macedonia.

KMTV Path of the Carson/Macedonia EF-1 tornado.

NWS Omaha/Valley Tree damage west of Carson in Pottawattamie County from an EF-1 tornado.

3. MINDEN, IA

Rating: EF-1

Max. Wind Speed: 107 mph

Path Length: 4.05 miles

Width: 450 yards

Time: 9:13 - 9:19 pm

Overview: A tornado shattered windows in one home, and snapped power poles nearby. The tornado crossed I-80 before lifting. This tornado took a track just a mile east of where the Minden EF-3 tornado occurred back on April 26.

KMTV Path of the EF-1 tornado east of Minden.

NWS Omaha/Valley Damage to a home east of Minden from an EF-1 tornado, moving just east of the EF-3 10 days prior.

4. WYMORE, NE

Rating: EF-0

Max. Wind Speed: 80 mph

Path Length: 1 mile

Tornado Width: 30 yards

Time: 7:07 - 7:08 pm

Overview: Video evidence of a tornado occurred west of Wymore and south of Beatrice. The tornado caused damage at a road supply store and snapped tree branches before lifting.