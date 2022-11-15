November 14 Snowfall Recap

For many of us, yesterday saw our first measurable snowfall of the season. It wasn't much, but it was enough to coat the grass and cars as well as causing minimal issues. Not everyone saw snow, as many in the Omaha area grumbled or rejoiced at the lack of snow while those to our east and west picked up on some snowfall. On average, the first measurable snow, that is at least a dusting measured at Eppley Airfield is actually November 13. Thus, for many of us we were right on schedule with the arrival of the snow.
Area wide, the snow wasn't much ranging anywhere from nothing to around 2". Due to the warmer road temperatures much of the snow melted quickly, leaving some slush on a few roads.
The snow came in two waves to our region. The first was somewhat unexpected when a band of moderate snowfall developed over eastern Nebraska. For several hours, snow reduced visibilities in a stripe from Seward County to Monona County. The heavier snow (1-2") fell from Wahoo to Tekamah to Mapleton. This band fizzled out before it reached the Omaha metro, leaving many locations dry.
The second round was a steadier light snowfall that developed over southeastern Nebraska into southwestern Iowa and northwestern Missouri. The snow continued from the late evening into the early overnight hours, by rush hour in the morning much of the snow was east. Amounts were generally light, but some locations closer to central Iowa saw snowfall over 2".