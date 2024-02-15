Omaha hit 60 degrees for the first time this year

Although it is still winter according to the calendar, we can be forgiven for forgetting that as this February has been much warmer than average. This was encapsulated on Valentine's Day, where couples could spend time outdoors without fearing freezing as temperatures rose to 60 degrees for the first time this year!

KMTV High temperatures for the KMTV viewing area on February 14, 2024.

As you know, hitting 60 degrees on Valentine's Day is quite unusual, even hitting the 50s is rare. Since 1871, only 14% of Valentine's Days in Omaha had a high of 50 degrees or above. The average high temperature on the holiday is 38 degrees. It was the warmest Valentine's Day in Omaha since 2006 when the high was 66 degrees. The record high was 72 set back in 1967.

KMTV High temperatures for the past several Valentine's Days in Omaha.

In general, Omaha hits its first 60 degrees in February, which is not unusual. The average first date Omaha has hit the 60s is February 20, so we are about a week ahead of schedule. Last year, Omaha hit the 60s on February 13, one day before this year.