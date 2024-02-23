Omaha is expected to hit the 70s on Monday, how rare are 70s this early?

This "February", Omaha has had more highs in the 60s than the 30s so far, and that trend does not look to slow down. In fact, on Monday our forecast is for Omaha to reach the 70s for the first time this year! This would be about a month ahead of schedule.

KMTV The average first time Omaha hits the 70s in a year. The 70s forecasted for February 26, 2024, would be almost a month ahead of our average.

70s in February, how common is it? In Omaha, not so much. Since 1871, only 17 February's have had a high temperature at 70 or above. That's roughly 11% of February's with that stat, or about 1 in 10 February's hit the 70s. The last time we saw a 70 degree temperature in February was in 2022. Before that, 2017, 2016, 2000, 1999, 1996, 1995, 1990, 1987, 1982, 1977, 1976, 1972, 1967, 1930, 1921, and 1896.

KMTV Although it will be warm, Monday's high does not look to set a new record at this time. The record high of 78 not only is the daily high, but its the all-time high temperature record for February. In Lincoln, it is 83; in Norfolk, it is 76.

In Lincoln, 70s in February are a bit more common, but not by much. Since records were kept in 1887, 30 February's had highs at or above 70. Lincoln even had a day hit 83 in 1972! The average first 70 in Lincoln is on March 11. However, Lincoln has already hit the 70s twice this month. It's also a tad more common in Norfolk too, with the average first 70 day on March 15.