Omaha is Looking to hit 90° for the first time this year

We are just a week and a half away from summer, and that means the summertime heat returns. So far this year, we have not seen any big "heat waves" despite every month being above average in temperatures since February. So far this year, Omaha has yet to hit 90 degrees.

That changes Wednesday with a forecast high of 95 (see the latest forecast here). This begins every day near or above 90 degrees. Summer is here, but is it late? How often does Omaha hit the 90s? When is the average first 90-degree day? Has there been a year where we have never hit 90?

KMTV Forecast for the next seven days shows many highs in the 90s (forecast as of June 11, 2024)

90-degree days are certainly not uncommon in Omaha during the summer. On average, Omaha sees just over 30 days reach a high of 90 or above or about one month. It will shock no one that July is the month of the 90s with an average of 12 days spent above 90 degrees. In prior years, Omaha has hit the 90s as early as March and as late as October.

KMTV Average first 90-degree day in Omaha

The average first 90-degree day in Omaha is May 21. Thus, we are later than usual to hit the 90s. Despite this, we are nowhere near the record as the record was July 29, 1986!

Judging by the fact that we have a "latest 90-degree day", there has not been a year since 1871 in Omaha that we have not hit the 90s. However, some years are certainly harder to reach in the 90s. The lowest 90-degree year was 1992 where Omaha hit 90 only 4 times! Conversely, the year with the most 90s was 1936, with 76!

With the 90s on the way, it is important to recall those heat safety precautions, particularly if you are going to be outdoors for any extended period.