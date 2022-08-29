RECAP: Rainfall Totals From The Past Week

Over the last few days, the region has received multiple rounds of rainfall. Friday morning, Saturday, and Monday morning brought the lions share of the rainfall. Despite the prolonged nature of the rain, only a few spots really picked up on significant rainfall. It was another event where a few communities got their fair share, while others were left in the dust.

KMTV Rainfall totals over the Omaha metro, showing the places who saw the most rain vs those who saw the least

Look at the Omaha metro for example, some locations particularly north and east of the metro saw much needed rainfall. Blair picked up 1.60" while Wahoo only saw a trace. Sarpy County also picked up one more rainfall, although official readings from Millard and Offutt AFB were on the low end. This map of rainfall over the last 48 hours sums up the spots who saw the heavier rains.

KMTV Rainfall map over the metro, highlighting Washington and Sarpy Counties as those who recieved the higher rainfall totals. Some reports in Sarpy County measured over 2 inches of rain.

Zooming out to show the entire viewing area, it becomes clear the winners was southwestern Iowa. Red Oak picked up over 2" of rain, along with strong storms which produced a 55mph wind gust at the airport. Other locations in eastern Nebraska were hit or miss, with rainfall amounts less than a quarter inch commonplace.

KMTV Rainfall totals across the viewing area. Note Red Oak with the 2.38" of rainfall.

Time will tell to see if this rain affected the drought, the drought monitor came out before the rainfall began. The next drought monitor comes out on Thursday, where improvement will likely be seen over Iowa, but conditions remain severe across Nebraska.