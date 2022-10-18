Record-Breaking Cold Morning

If you stepped outside for more than a few seconds, you felt the cold in the air. This cold is highly unusual in October, in fact the cold temperatures last night broke many records across the area. Below is a list of the records broken this morning:

Location (Nebraska) Old Record (Year) New Record Beatrice 28 (1990) 15 Columbus 20 (1972) 20 (TIED) Crete 28 (1922) 19 David City 24 (1976) 19 Falls City 24 (1925) 20 Fremont 21 (1922) 15 Lincoln 21 (1972) 18 Nebraska City 27 (1969) 20 Norfolk 18 (1972) 15 Omaha 20 (1972) 16 Tecumseh 27 (1975) 19 Tekamah 23 (1922) 13 Wayne 20 (1922) 15 West Point 16 (1907) 14 York 28 (1990) 18