Record-Breaking Cold Morning

If you stepped outside for more than a few seconds, you felt the cold in the air. This cold is highly unusual in October, in fact the cold temperatures last night broke many records across the area. Below is a list of the records broken this morning:
|Location (Nebraska)
|Old Record (Year)
|New Record
|Beatrice
|28 (1990)
|15
|Columbus
|20 (1972)
|20 (TIED)
|Crete
|28 (1922)
|19
|David City
|24 (1976)
|19
|Falls City
|24 (1925)
|20
|Fremont
|21 (1922)
|15
|Lincoln
|21 (1972)
|18
|Nebraska City
|27 (1969)
|20
|Norfolk
|18 (1972)
|15
|Omaha
|20 (1972)
|16
|Tecumseh
|27 (1975)
|19
|Tekamah
|23 (1922)
|13
|Wayne
|20 (1922)
|15
|West Point
|16 (1907)
|14
|York
|28 (1990)
|18
|Locations (Iowa)
|Old Record (Year)
|New Record
|Atlantic
|17 (1952)
|16
|Audubon
|18 (1896)
|17
|Carroll
|19 (1896)
|19 (TIED)
|Clarinda
|22 (1999)
|18
|Creston
|21 (1948)
|19
|Denison
|20 (1922)
|14
|Logan
|23 (1922)
|19
|Mapleton
|21 (1992)
|16
|Red Oak
|22 (1952)
|18
|Shenandoah
|24 (1948)
|19