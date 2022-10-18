Watch Now
Record-Breaking Cold Morning

The numbers in your city from Tuesday Morning
Posted at 3:16 PM, Oct 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-18 16:16:45-04

If you stepped outside for more than a few seconds, you felt the cold in the air. This cold is highly unusual in October, in fact the cold temperatures last night broke many records across the area. Below is a list of the records broken this morning:

Location (Nebraska) Old Record (Year) New Record
Beatrice 28 (1990) 15
Columbus 20 (1972) 20 (TIED)
Crete 28 (1922) 19
David City 24 (1976) 19
Falls City24 (1925)20
Fremont21 (1922)15
Lincoln21 (1972)18
Nebraska City27 (1969)20
Norfolk18 (1972)15
Omaha20 (1972)16
Tecumseh27 (1975)19
Tekamah23 (1922)13
Wayne20 (1922)15
West Point16 (1907)14
York28 (1990)18

Locations (Iowa)Old Record (Year) New Record
Atlantic17 (1952)16
Audubon 18 (1896)17
Carroll19 (1896)19 (TIED)
Clarinda22 (1999)18
Creston21 (1948)19
Denison20 (1922)14
Logan23 (1922)19
Mapleton21 (1992)16
Red Oak22 (1952)18
Shenandoah24 (1948)19
