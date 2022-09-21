Record Breaking Heat By The Numbers

September 20, 2022 will go down in the weather history books as one of the hottest days in late September on record. Not only did many communities break records, but exceeded them by more than three degrees. Below is the breakdown of where the old records stood, and where the new ones lie. Many locations have records dating back to the 1890s.
—NEBRASKA—
OMAHA
Old Record: 95 (2018)
New Record: 100
In Context: 2nd latest 100 on record, latest being Sept 28, 1953
LINCOLN
Old Record: 96 (2018)
New Record: 103
In Context: 3rd latest 100 on record, latest being Sept 21, 2005 and Sept, 28, 1953
NORFOLK
Old Record: 100 (1895)
New Record: 100 (tied)
In Context: Tied with the latest 100 on record
TEKAMAH
Old Record: 97 (1931)
New Record: 102
In Context: Latest 100 on record
COLUMBUS
Old Record: 93 (2016)
New Record: 97
FREMONT
Old Record: 96 (1940)
New Record: 100
In Context: Third latest 100 on record. Top 2 are Sept 22, 1937 and Sept 28, 1953
NEBRASKA CITY
Old Record: N/A
New Record: 100
In Context: Latest 100 on record
BEATRICE
Old Record: 94 (1998)
New Record: 100
In Context: Latest 100 on record
FALLS CITY
Old Record: 97 (1931)
New Record: 100
In Context: Second latest 100 on record. Latest being Sept 28, 1953
—IOWA—
CLARINDA
Old Record: 95 (2018)
New Record: 99
RED OAK
Old Record: 93 (1980)
New Record: 99
ATLANTIC
Old Record: 94 (1908)
New Record: 97
CARROLL
Old Record: 91 (1998)
New Record: 97
DENISON
Old Record: 92 (1940)
New Record: 95
—MISSOURI—
MARYVILLE
Old Record: 94 (2018)
New Record: 99