Record Breaking Heat By The Numbers

September 20, 2022 will go down in the weather history books as one of the hottest days in late September on record. Not only did many communities break records, but exceeded them by more than three degrees. Below is the breakdown of where the old records stood, and where the new ones lie. Many locations have records dating back to the 1890s.

— NEBRASKA —

OMAHA

Old Record: 95 (2018)

New Record: 100

In Context: 2nd latest 100 on record, latest being Sept 28, 1953

LINCOLN

Old Record: 96 (2018)

New Record: 103

In Context: 3rd latest 100 on record, latest being Sept 21, 2005 and Sept, 28, 1953

NORFOLK

Old Record: 100 (1895)

New Record: 100 (tied)

In Context: Tied with the latest 100 on record

TEKAMAH

Old Record: 97 (1931)

New Record: 102

In Context: Latest 100 on record

COLUMBUS

Old Record: 93 (2016)

New Record: 97

FREMONT

Old Record: 96 (1940)

New Record: 100

In Context: Third latest 100 on record. Top 2 are Sept 22, 1937 and Sept 28, 1953

NEBRASKA CITY

Old Record: N/A

New Record: 100

In Context: Latest 100 on record

BEATRICE

Old Record: 94 (1998)

New Record: 100

In Context: Latest 100 on record

FALLS CITY

Old Record: 97 (1931)

New Record: 100

In Context: Second latest 100 on record. Latest being Sept 28, 1953

— IOWA —

CLARINDA

Old Record: 95 (2018)

New Record: 99

RED OAK

Old Record: 93 (1980)

New Record: 99

ATLANTIC

Old Record: 94 (1908)

New Record: 97

CARROLL

Old Record: 91 (1998)

New Record: 97

DENISON

Old Record: 92 (1940)

New Record: 95

— MISSOURI —