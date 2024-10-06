Saturday saw record-breaking heat for several neighborhoods

October 5, 2024, is a day that will go down into the weather history books for some communities in eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa. Before the arrival of a cold front, many locations along and south of I-80 warmed into the low to mid-90s! For many of us, records were broken, even a few October high temperatures were broken too! Here is a list of locations and whether they hit records or not, see if your list is on there.

KMTV High temperatures recorded on October 5, 2024 in eastern Nebraska, western Iowa, and northwest Missouri.

NOTE: This is a selective list of communities for a few reasons. 1.) Those north of I-80 saw the arrival of the cold front first, meaning no one got close to any records. 2.) These are locations with weather reporting stations with records that date back at least a century, so some communities (Nebraska City, Beatrice, and Plattsmouth for example) were discarded due to the recency of weather recording stations in the region.

***NEBRASKA***

OMAHA

*TIED OCTOBER RECORD*

High: 96

Oct. 5 Record: 95 (1963)

October Record: 96 (1938)

LINCOLN

*DID NOT BREAK RECORDS*

High: 97

Oct. 5 Record: 98 (1947)

October Record: Same as above

SEWARD

*DID NOT BREAK RECORDS*

High: 92

Oct. 5 Record: 98 (1947)

October Record: Same as above

CRETE

*TIED OCTOBER RECORD*

High: 98

Oct. 5 Record: 98 (1947)

October Record: Same as above

AUBURN

*HOTTEST OCTOBER DAY*

High: 99

Oct. 5 Record: 95 (1963)

October Record: 98 (1997)

TECUMSEH

*DID NOT BREAK RECORDS*

High: 97

Oct. 5 Record: 98 (1947)

October Record: Same as above

FALLS CITY

*TIED DAILY RECORD*

High: 96

Oct. 5 Record: 96 (1938)

October Record: 97 (1938)

***IOWA***

CARROLL

*HOTTEST OCTOBER DAY*

High: 95

Oct. 5 Record: 92 (1947)

October Record: 94 (2023)

AUDUBON

*TIED OCTOBER RECORD*

High: 93

Oct. 5 Record: 92 (1963)

October Record: 93 (1997)

ATLANTIC

*HOTTEST OCTOBER DAY*

High: 97

Oct. 5 Record: 93 (1963)

October Record: 96 (1893)

OAKLAND

*HOTTEST OCTOBER DAY*

High: 94

Oct. 5 Record: 93 (1963)

October Record: Same as above

RED OAK

*HOTTEST OCTOBER DAY*

High: 95

Oct. 5 Record: 93 (1963)

October Record: 94 (1976)

CORNING

*HOTTEST OCTOBER DAY*

High: 94

Oct. 5 Record: 92 (1963)

October Record: 93 (1976)

SHENANDOAH

*DID NOT BREAK RECORDS*

High: 95

Oct. 5 Record: 97 (1963)

October Record: Same as above

CLARINDA

*HOTTEST OCTOBER DAY*

High: 95

Oct. 5 Record: 92 (1963)

October Record: 94 (1976/1953)

***MISSOURI***