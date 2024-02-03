The latest on the ice jam risk along the Platte and Elkhorn Rivers

This page has been updated at 4:00pm on Saturday February 3, keep updated with the latest information on any ice jam related flooding below.

Douglas County Sheriffs Office (DCSO) Ice along the Platte River in Douglas County near West Center Road. Taken at 1pm Saturday, February 3rd.

NEW/CURRENT UPDATES



A Flood Advisory is in effect for the Platte River from Valley to the Elkhorn River conjuction in Sarpy County until 6:00pm Saturday

Rising river levels has reportedly flooded a few cabins on Vencil Island near Venice, according to the Papio NRD

Many river reporting stations along both the Platte and Elkhorn Rivers are reporting rising water levels, but still below the level for concern

OLDER UPDATES/NOT ACTIVE

