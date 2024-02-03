Watch Now
The latest on the ice jam risk along the Platte and Elkhorn Rivers

Localized flooding is possible along the rivers due to melting ice
Posted at 4:35 PM, Feb 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-03 17:40:19-05

This page has been updated at 4:00pm on Saturday February 3, keep updated with the latest information on any ice jam related flooding below.

Ice Platte River.jpg
Ice along the Platte River in Douglas County near West Center Road. Taken at 1pm Saturday, February 3rd.

NEW/CURRENT UPDATES

  • A Flood Advisory is in effect for the Platte River from Valley to the Elkhorn River conjuction in Sarpy County until 6:00pm Saturday
  • Rising river levels has reportedly flooded a few cabins on Vencil Island near Venice, according to the Papio NRD
  • Many river reporting stations along both the Platte and Elkhorn Rivers are reporting rising water levels, but still below the level for concern

OLDER UPDATES/NOT ACTIVE

  • Ice jams were reported Friday night along the Platte near Schuyler and North Bend, but these have since been broken
