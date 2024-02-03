The latest on the ice jam risk along the Platte and Elkhorn Rivers

This page has been updated at 4:00pm on Saturday February 3, keep updated with the latest information on any ice jam related flooding below.
NEW/CURRENT UPDATES
- A Flood Advisory is in effect for the Platte River from Valley to the Elkhorn River conjuction in Sarpy County until 6:00pm Saturday
- Rising river levels has reportedly flooded a few cabins on Vencil Island near Venice, according to the Papio NRD
- Many river reporting stations along both the Platte and Elkhorn Rivers are reporting rising water levels, but still below the level for concern
OLDER UPDATES/NOT ACTIVE
- Ice jams were reported Friday night along the Platte near Schuyler and North Bend, but these have since been broken