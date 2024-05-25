The Tornadoes of May 20-21, 2024 Tornado Outbreak

This past week, Nebraska and Iowa experienced several waves of severe weather that produced tornadoes, wind damage, hail, and flooding. Below is a recap of what we experienced during the waves of severe weather from Monday evening to Tuesday afternoon.

TORNADO COUNT:

Tornadoes: 14

EF-UNK: 1

EF-0: 9

EF-1: 2

EF-2: 0

EF-3: 1

EF-4: 1

MONDAY EVENING TORNADO

Scattered severe thunderstorms developed Monday evening over eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. Most of these storms produced hail and gusty winds, but a brief “landspout” tornado occurred in Shelby County, Iowa.

KMTV EF-U landspout tornado southwest of Tennant, Iowa.

A “landspout” tornado is not formed like a traditional tornado with a rotating storm. Landspouts act similar to fair-weather waterspouts. Small areas of spin can be stretched into a weak tornado. This is what happened in Shelby County near Tennant.

NWS Omaha/Valley Still image of the landspout tornado near Tennant, Iowa.

TUESDAY MORNING STORMS

Between 5 and 8 am, severe storms produced tornadoes, damaging winds, and flooding over eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. The storms produced 7 tornadoes over eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa. Alongside the wind/tornado damage, the storms dropped 2-4” of rain over the Omaha metro, which led to significant flooding.

NE POLK COUNTY, NE

Rating: EF-0

County: Polk

Max. Wind Speed: 80 mph

Path Length: 4.41 miles

Tornado Width: 75 yards

Time: 4:57 – 4:58 am

Overview: The tornado began west of County Road S between County Roads 38 and 39 in northeast Polk County. The tornado took a path to the northeast, flipping center irrigation pivots, snapping power poles, and doing tree damage at one homestead. The tornado lifted before reaching the Butler County line. There is some evidence a second tornado touched down in northwest Butler County, but this is not confirmed at this time.

KMTV The path of the EF-0 tornado in Polk County.

NWS Hastings Snapped power lines in Polk County.

PLATTE/COLFAX/DODGE, NE HIGH WIND

Wind Speed: 80-100 mph

Overview: An area of high winds above 80 mph swept from Columbus into western Dodge County. Across this area, irrigation pivots were flipped, power poles were snapped, and damage was done to some homes and outbuildings. In Columbus, a soccer net on the north side of town was blown 100 yards due to the wind.

KMTV Concentrated area of 80+ mph winds across Platte, Colfax, and Dodge Counties. A measured 90 mph wind gust came from Columbus, with widespread damage farther east.

NWS Omaha/Valley A roof was ripped off a building in Colfax County. Winds up to 80-90 mph likely caused this, as there was little evidence of tornadic circulation on the ground.

RICHLAND, NE

Rating: EF-0

County: Colfax

Max. Wind Speed: 82 mph

Path Length: 0.51 miles

Tornado Width: 50 yards

Time: 5:14 am

Overview: Within the area of high winds, a brief tornado did some damage in southwest Colfax County at the intersection of County Road 6 and County Road H.

KMTV The EF-0 tornado (blue line) in Colfax County.

NWS Omaha/Valley Damage to a building from a tornado in Colfax County.

BRAINARD, NE #1

Rating: EF-0

County: Butler

Max. Wind Speed: 84 mph

Path Length: 0.62 miles

Tornado Width: 50 yards

Time: 5:20 am

Overview: A tornado crossed County Road Q between Road 28 and 29 southwest of Brainard. An irrigation pivot was flipped and trees were snapped.

BRAINARD, NE #2

Rating: EF-0

County: Butler

Max. Wind Speed: 80 mph

Path Length: 2.04 miles

Tornado Width: 50 yards

Time: 5:26 – 5:28 am

Overview: A tornado followed Road 28 between County Road T and V southeast of Brainard. Most of the damage was done to trees.

KMTV Paths of the two EF-0 tornadoes near Brainard.

NWS Omaha/Valley Tree damage southeast of Brainard from a tornado.

VALLEY VIEW GOLF COURSE, NE

Rating: EF-0

County: Saunders

Max. Wind Speed: 84 mph

Path Length: 0.39 miles

Tornado Width: 50 yards

Time: 5:45 am

Overview: A tornado moved over the Valley View Golf Course south of Fremont. Several trees were snapped on the golf course, minor damage occurred to some homes too.

KMTV Path of the tornado that went over the Valley View Golf Course, south of Fremont.

COBURG, IA

Rating: EF-0

County: Montgomery

Max. Wind Speed: 75 mph

Path Length: 0.69 miles

Tornado Width: 40 yards

Time: 7:10 – 7:11 am

Overview: A tornado began north of Coburg west of Evergreen Ave and south of 250th Street. It crossed Evergreen Ave and lifted before reaching the East Nishabotna River. Damage to fields and a fence occurred.

KMTV Path of the EF-0 tornado north of Coburg in southwest Iowa.

HEPBURN, IA

Rating: EF-1

County: Page

Max. Wind Speed: 100 mph

Path Length: 3.27 miles

Tornado Width: 80 yards

Time: 7:32 – 7:36 am

Overview: A tornado began at the 170th Street and N Avenue intersection and moved northeast. It was lifted near P Avenue between 160th and 150th Streets. Damage occurred to trees and outbuildings, and one barn had significant damage. When this tornado occurred is unclear, as two tornadic storms crossed the same area. As of now, it is more plausible that this tornado came from the morning storms.

KMTV Path of the EF-1 tornado southwest of Hepburn in Page County.

NWS Omaha/Valley Damage to a farmstead near Hepburn in Page County.

TUESDAY AFTERNOON STORMS

After the morning round of storms passed on by, more severe weather developed as early as 11 am across eastern Nebraska. Initially, these storms produced hail, including 2” hail in Fremont. As they crossed toward the Omaha metro, these storms became tornado warned. Although no tornadoes occurred in the Omaha metro, they intensified further into southwest Iowa where several intense to violent tornadoes occurred.

YUTAN, NE

Rating: EF-0

County: Saunders

Max. Wind Speed: 80 mph

Path Length: 0.22 miles

Tornado Width: 50 yards

Time: 12:52 pm

Overview: A tornado hit the north side of Yutan. It began near Upper Cedar Creek north of Vine Street and moved north-northeast before crossing Hillside Ave. Damage was confined mostly to trees, although a fence was damaged too.

KMTV Path of the tornado in Yutan

NWS Omaha/Valley Tree damage in Yutan from an EF-0 tornado.

RED OAK, IA

Rating: EF-1

County: Montgomery

Max. Wind Speed: 107 mph

Path Length: 2.95 miles

Tornado Width: 70 yards

Time: 2:35 – 2:40 pm

Overview: A tornado began near Evergreen Avenue and 220th Street. The tornado moved over open fields before crossing the East Nishabotna River, where major tree damage occurred. The tornado then entered the west side of Red Oak where a building at the city water facility was hit, where all doors were blown out alongside a wall. The tornado continued to produce tree damage in western Red Oak before lifting near the intersection of W 2nd Street and W Reed Street.

KMTV Path of the EF-1 tornado near Red Oak

KMTV Damage near the City Water Plant in Red Oak

EXIRA, IA

Rating: EF-0

County: Audubon

Max. Wind Speed: 95 mph

Path Length: 7.33 miles

Tornado Width: 100 yards

Time: 3:09 – 3:18 pm

Overview: A tornado started near Jay Avenue just north of I-80 in southern Audubon County. This tornado moved to the east of Brayton and Exira before lifting north of the intersection of Littlefield Drive and Pheasant Avenue. Minor damage was done to trees, fences, and outbuildings.

KMTV Path of the Exira EF-0 tornado

VILLISCA/CARBON, IA

Rating: EF-3

Counties: Page, Montgomery, Adams

Max. Wind Speed: 140-150 mph

Path Length: 32.01 miles

Tornado Width: 1300 yards (3/4 miles)

Time: 2:43 – 3:19 pm

Overview: This long-tracked and intense tornado began near 130th Street and J Avenue in northern Page County, southeast of Coburg. Damage was done to trees and outbuildings in Page County. It intensified as it crossed into Montgomery County at O Street, where several homes were damaged. The tornado continued to intensify as it moved west of Villisca. A communications tower was toppled, and homes were damaged near the Highway 34 and 71 intersection. The most significant damage was done to homes near 240th Street and T Avenue, as well as Highway 71 and 235th Street. The tornado hit a campground at Hacklebarney Woods, where damage was done to RVs and trees. The tornado continued to strengthen as it moved into Adams County (details on this part of the tornado track is still to be released).

KMTV Path of the Villisca-Carbon EF-3 tornado

CORNING/GREENFIELD, IA

Rating: EF-4

Counties: Adams, Adair

Max. Wind Speed: 175-185 mph

Path Length: 43.98 miles

Tornado Width: 1000 yards

Time: 2:57 – 3:43 pm

Overview: This violent tornado began in far northeast Page County near the intersection of 110th Street and Vine Avenue. The tornado then crossed into Adams County, missing the town of Nodaway by a few miles to the south. It then missed Brooks and Corning to the west. It crossed into Adair County between Quince and Redwood Avenue. The tornado reached EF-4 intensity in southern Adair County and in Greenfield, where catastrophic damage occurred to the southeast side of town. The tornado lifted northeast of Greenfield. The NWS is still conducting damage surveys, so a detailed recount of the damage is forthcoming and will be added here when information becomes available.

KMTV Path of the Corning-Greenfield EF-4 tornado.

PRESCOTT, IA

Rating: EF-0

County: Adams

Max. Wind Speed: 85 mph

Path Length: 11.89 miles

Tornado Width: 100 yards

Time: 3:19 – 3:33 pm

Overview: East of the EF-4, a weak tornado occurred in eastern Adams County south of Prescott. The tornado began near 240th Street and Notchwood Avenue. It produced minor damage as it crossed US-34 near Orange Avenue. The tornado lifted near 190th Street and Willow Avenue, just southwest of Cromwell and the Union County line.