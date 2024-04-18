Tuesday's storms brought 5 tornadoes to east Nebraska and northwest Missouri

Tornado season has begun in Nebraska and Iowa, and it started with 5 confirmed tornadoes from the National Weather Service on Tuesday.
Two waves of storms moved through, the first came by Tuesday morning, and the second around mid-day on Tuesday. Five tornadoes were confirmed, three in eastern Nebraska, and two in northwest Missouri. Here are the confirmed tornadoes:
1. MARYVILLE, MO
Rating: EF-0
Wind Speed: 75 mph
Max. Width: 25 yards
Length: 3 miles
Time: 8:50 am
Description: A weak tornado moved a few miles east of Maryville. Damage to a few buildings was noted, as was some tree damage.
2. HOPKINS, MO
Rating: EF-1
Wind Speed: 90 mph
Max. Width: 25 yards
Length: 0.54 miles
Time: 9:00 am
Description: The strongest tornado in the KMTV viewing area. This tornado was brief west of Hopkins, just a couple miles south of the MO/IA border. One building sustained damage.
Three tornadoes were also confirmed in Platte and Colfax Counties in eastern Nebraska. These tornadoes were visual, and many people saw them. Much of the information gained from these tornadoes was eyewitness reports on the duration, as these tornadoes were mostly too weak to do much damage.
3. PLATTE CENTER, NE
Rating: EF-0
Wind Speed: 60 mph
Max. Width: 50 yards
Length: 9 miles
Time: 11:35 am
Description: Mostly kicked up dirt, no noticeable damage. When the tornado passed over center irrigation pivots, they did not blow over.
4. CRESTON, NE
Rating: EF-0
Wind Speed: 83 mph
Max. Width: 30 yards
Length: 3 miles
Time: 12:37 am
Description: Tornado took an unusual path, making a C shape south of Creston. A cattle shed was flipped, an outbuilding was flipped with roofing removed from another outbuilding, a cedar tree was split down the middle, a detached garage had its roof removed and walls collapsed, and another cattle shed was flipped. The tornado lifted just south of town.
5. HOWELLS, NE
Rating: EF-0
Wind Speed: 75 mph
Max. Width: 40 yards
Length: 5 miles
Time: 1:39 pm
Description: This photogenic tornado mainly stayed over open farmland, but a few center irrigation pivots were overturned. Tin roofing was removed from an outbuilding as well. (See video above)