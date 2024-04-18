Tuesday's storms brought 5 tornadoes to east Nebraska and northwest Missouri

Tornado season has begun in Nebraska and Iowa, and it started with 5 confirmed tornadoes from the National Weather Service on Tuesday.

KMTV Storm reports from April 16, 2024.

Two waves of storms moved through, the first came by Tuesday morning, and the second around mid-day on Tuesday. Five tornadoes were confirmed, three in eastern Nebraska, and two in northwest Missouri. Here are the confirmed tornadoes:

KMTV The two confirmed tornadoes in northwest Missouri. One was an EF-0 (blue line) east of Maryville, another was an EF-1 west of Hopkins (green dot)

1. MARYVILLE, MO

Rating: EF-0

Wind Speed: 75 mph

Max. Width: 25 yards

Length: 3 miles

Time: 8:50 am

Description: A weak tornado moved a few miles east of Maryville. Damage to a few buildings was noted, as was some tree damage.

NWS Kansas City/Pleasant Hill MO Damage to a building east of Maryville MO from an EF-0 tornado on April 16, 2024.

2. HOPKINS, MO

Rating: EF-1

Wind Speed: 90 mph

Max. Width: 25 yards

Length: 0.54 miles

Time: 9:00 am

Description: The strongest tornado in the KMTV viewing area. This tornado was brief west of Hopkins, just a couple miles south of the MO/IA border. One building sustained damage.

NWS Kansas City/Pleasant Hill MO Damage to a building from an EF-1 tornado near Hopkins, Missouri.

Three tornadoes were also confirmed in Platte and Colfax Counties in eastern Nebraska. These tornadoes were visual, and many people saw them. Much of the information gained from these tornadoes was eyewitness reports on the duration, as these tornadoes were mostly too weak to do much damage.

KMTV The three EF-0 tornadoes that occurred in Platte and Colfax Counties in eastern Nebraska on April 16, 2024.

3. PLATTE CENTER, NE

Rating: EF-0

Wind Speed: 60 mph

Max. Width: 50 yards

Length: 9 miles

Time: 11:35 am

Description: Mostly kicked up dirt, no noticeable damage. When the tornado passed over center irrigation pivots, they did not blow over.

Libby The funnel cloud associated with the weak tornado near Platte Center, this was taken from near Columbus.

4. CRESTON, NE

Rating: EF-0

Wind Speed: 83 mph

Max. Width: 30 yards

Length: 3 miles

Time: 12:37 am

Description: Tornado took an unusual path, making a C shape south of Creston. A cattle shed was flipped, an outbuilding was flipped with roofing removed from another outbuilding, a cedar tree was split down the middle, a detached garage had its roof removed and walls collapsed, and another cattle shed was flipped. The tornado lifted just south of town.

NWS Omaha/Valley Damage to the detached garage south of Creston in Platte County from an EF-0 tornado.

Mike Frohberg, Stanton County Emegency Management The funnel cloud associated with the Creston EF-0 tornado, taken from southern Stanton County. Photo has been edited to show the contrast.

5. HOWELLS, NE

Rating: EF-0

Wind Speed: 75 mph

Max. Width: 40 yards

Length: 5 miles

Time: 1:39 pm

Description: This photogenic tornado mainly stayed over open farmland, but a few center irrigation pivots were overturned. Tin roofing was removed from an outbuilding as well. (See video above)