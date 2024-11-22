WEATHER MYTHS: Can going outside without a coat get you sick?

"Don't forget your coat, you will catch a cold!"

This is a phrase we have probably all heard in our lifetimes at least, being outside in the cold without a coat could lead to you catching the cold or the flu. While this may have originated as a way to get kids to wear their coats in the winter, the saying has prevailed and thrived. If you know anything about William Henry Harrison, the 9th president of the United States, he was the shortest-term president at around a month. The story goes that Harrison had the longest inauguration speech at just under 2 hours. He gave the speech on a cold day in Washington DC and did not wear a hat or coat. He then contracted pneumonia and died shortly after. Thus, the saying about going outside without a coat has even claimed a president.

But, is this saying true? I reached out to some experts at Nebraska Medicine to discuss this myth, and here is what they said:

The short answer is no.

We get sick through the spread of germs, not through temperature. Many germs can spread in all kinds of temperatures, it does not matter how bundled up you are, germs can still enter your body whether you are in the cold wearing a coat or not.

That said, there is a correlation between the colder season and illnesses. After all, cold and flu season is during the colder season. So why is that? There are two reasons:

1.) In a way, it is the cold weather that gets us sick more. It's not being outdoors; when it's cold, we are inside! Being around others in an enclosed space means germs can spread faster.

2.) It's not the cold weather, but the dry weather! When it's dry, our bodies produce less mucus, which is a big defense line for germs entering our bodies. Less mucus = more germs. Wearing a coat will not prevent dry weather.

So how do we prevent getting sick in the colder months? Nebraska Medicine recommends practicing good hygiene: washing your hands frequently, and covering your mouth when you cough or sneeze.

Now, this does NOT mean you should wear basketball shorts when you are outside, extended time spent in the cold can still be dangerous, it just won't get you the flu.

As for poor William Henry Harrison, it's unlikely he contracted the illness from his inaugural speech. Modern research indicates he may have gotten a stomach ailment from contaminated water in Washington DC.