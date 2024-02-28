What a difference 24 hours has made, from record heat to brutal cold in Omaha

We witnessed history yesterday as Omaha hit 80 degrees for the first time this year. Now, that's all but a distant memory as cold, wind, and snow take over on Tuesday. What happened? How big of a temperature swing is this for Omaha? Find out below:

KMTV Temperatures at 4pm on February 26, 2024. Omaha smashed many records with the high of 80 degrees.

First, let's talk about yesterday, it was very warm. The high temperature of 80 degrees in Omaha smashed many records, those being:



The daily high temperature record (78 set in 1896)

The monthly high temperature record (78 set in 1896 and 1972)

The only time Omaha has hit 80 in February

The earliest Omaha has hit 80 degrees

On average, Omaha sees its first 80 degree day on April 12, we are a full month and a half early!

KMTV Earliest 80 degree day statistics from Omaha. The 80 hit yesterday now makes it the earliest the city has reached that milestone.

Then it all changed...

Temperatures just 24 hours later are in the upper 20s for Omaha, teens in northeast Nebraska, and 40s in northwest Missouri. This is a temperature change between 40 and 60 degrees within 24 hours!

KMTV Temperatures at 4pm on February 27, 2024.

KMTV Temperature change from 5pm on February 26 to 5pm on February 27, 2024. A drop of 55 degrees!

How historic is a temperature drop like this? Here are some statistics from data at Omaha Eppley Airfield, which has recorded data since 1948.

KMTV The largest temperature drops within a 24 hour period for Omaha. The drop experienced between Feb 26-27, 2024 has reached into the top 10. Data since 1948 at Eppley Airfield.

It has been quite the historic 24 hours for Omaha and surrounding areas.

