What a difference 24 hours has made, from record heat to brutal cold in Omaha

We witnessed history yesterday as Omaha hit 80 degrees for the first time this year. Now, that's all but a distant memory as cold, wind, and snow take over on Tuesday. What happened? How big of a temperature swing is this for Omaha? Find out below:
First, let's talk about yesterday, it was very warm. The high temperature of 80 degrees in Omaha smashed many records, those being:
- The daily high temperature record (78 set in 1896)
- The monthly high temperature record (78 set in 1896 and 1972)
- The only time Omaha has hit 80 in February
- The earliest Omaha has hit 80 degrees
On average, Omaha sees its first 80 degree day on April 12, we are a full month and a half early!
Then it all changed...
Temperatures just 24 hours later are in the upper 20s for Omaha, teens in northeast Nebraska, and 40s in northwest Missouri. This is a temperature change between 40 and 60 degrees within 24 hours!
How historic is a temperature drop like this? Here are some statistics from data at Omaha Eppley Airfield, which has recorded data since 1948.
It has been quite the historic 24 hours for Omaha and surrounding areas.