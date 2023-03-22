Easter Sunday 1913 Tornadoes - Part 3 | Tornadoes of Western Iowa

Easter Sunday - March 23, 1913 - will be a day long remembered in Nebraska and Iowa. That day, multiple violent tornadoes devastated entire communities in the region. The most violent of them went directly through Omaha, causing a path of utter devastation. However, the Omaha tornado was but one of several violent tornadoes that struck in close proximity to one another. Towns such as Craig, Yutan, and Berlin (Otoe) outside of Omaha in Nebraska suffered extensive damage; as did Council Bluffs, Woodbine, Gray, and others in western Iowa.

This short series on This Week in Weather History will look in detail not just at the Omaha tornado, but at the entire day of destruction for Nebraska and Iowa. Part 1 will establish the background into the world of 1913, what Omaha and the US was like, the state of meteorology, and the atmospheric conditions that led to such a violent tornado outbreak occurring. Part 2 begins looking at the individual tornadoes, focusing on the tornadoes of eastern Nebraska. Part 3 (this part) examines the tornadoes recorded and unrecorded in western Iowa. Finally, part 4 takes a detailed look at the tornado which devastated Omaha. Take a look back at the tornado outbreak which shaped a region, 110 years ago this week.

TORNADO 1: TURIN, MONONA COUNTY

*This is a continuation of the Craig Tornado*

KMTV Continuation of the Craig tornado into Monona County, passing south of Onawa but impacting the community of Turin.

Turin was a smaller town in Monona County, east of Onawa. With a population of under 200, Turin was a small town nestled on one of the bluffs which characterize Monona County and the rest of western Iowa close to the river.

The Craig tornado crossed the river west of Blencoe, affecting mainly rural farmland before reaching Turin. The tornado weakened extensively at Turin, damaging 3 buildings but otherwise caused minimal damage in Monona County. There is no record of any further damage from Turin, meaning it likely lifted shortly after hitting the city.

TORNADO 2: WOODBINE, HARRISON COUNTY

*This is a continuation of the Yutan Tornado*

KMTV Although other sources end the tornado near Logan, it more than likely passed through Woodbine where extensive damage was done.

Named for the dense woodbine plant in the region, Woodbine was incorporated in 1877 as the second largest town in Harrison County. In 1910, the population was 1,538 people; just edging out Logan with a population of 1,453 people. However, it was a far cry from Missouri Valley with a population of over 4,000. Easter Sunday celebrations went off without a hitch for the Harrison County communities, but many people in Woodbine noted the odd-cloud movements as it approached 6pm.

The tornado, a continuation of the Yutan Tornado, crossed the Missouri River west of Missouri Valley, striking California Junction. Multiple homes were damaged at the Junction, with a few people injured. The tornado continued northeast, passing just west of Logan by a few miles. Two people lost their lives west of Logan, the final deaths of the Yutan tornado. This tornado continued further northeast, headed directly for Woodbine.

A clock at the Woodbine bank was stopped at 6:22pm, the time the tornado moved through. It devastated the southern side of town, including the business section and multiple neighborhoods. According to contemporary accounts, over 50 structures in Woodbine was damaged or destroyed. Luckily, no one was killed in Woodbine, but several were hurt. The city would recover surprisingly quickly, where within a few months much of the business district was rebuilt.

TORNADO 3: CRECSENT, POTT./HARRISON COUNTIES

*This is a continuation of the Omaha Tornado*

KMTV Two violent tornadoes moved over western Pottawattamie County within a few miles of each other.

North of Council Bluffs lies the small town of Crescent, best-known today as the location of the Crescent Ski Hills, and nestled in the bluffs in western Pottawattamie County. In 1910, the population was a couple hundred people, only a short distance from Omaha and Council Bluffs.

The Omaha tornado crossed the river near Eppley Airfield, not built yet, and crossed into western Iowa. The tornado moved just south of Crescent by only a few miles, damaging several homes. There was more damage in Crescent from the Omaha tornado then damage from Crescent itself. The tornado crossed into southeast Harrison County, where three people were killed northwest of Neola.

TORNADO 4: COUNCIL BLUFFS, POTTAWATAMIE COUNTY

*This is a continuation of the Bellevue Tornado*

KMTV Two violent tornadoes moved over western Pottawattamie County within a few miles of each other.

Situated across the river, Council Bluffs was a large town of around 30,000 people in 1910. It was the 7th largest city in Iowa at the time, one that continued to grow due to its geographic location along the river. The city came out to Easter Sunday services that morning, and like the rest of the region people were heading home for dinner when the tornado struck the south side of Council Bluffs.

The tornado began in Bellevue and quickly crossed the river into Pottawatamie County, striking Lake Manawa. Many resorts and lakeside homes were wrecked along the lake. Boats were capsized or thrown into their docks. The tornado then clipped the far southern portion of Council Bluffs, missing much of the city. The destruction it wrought was significant, homes were completely destroyed, as were many buildings. Around 17 people lost their lives in Council Bluffs alone as the tornado passed by.

It continued northeast, paralleling what is today I-80 narrowly missing Underwood, Weston, and Neola. Three people died near Gillant as their homes were swept away. As it crossed near Weston, two more people lost their lives. Finally, the tornado passed near Neola, where the final fatalities of this tornado occurred. It dissipated near the Shelby County line. It was the third violent tornado to impact western Iowa.

TORNADO 5: MILLS COUNTY

*This is a continuation of the Berlin Tornado*

KMTV Tornado continued across the river into Mills County, narrowly missing several communities including Malvern and Henderson.

THE OTHER TORNADOES??: AUDUBON/CARROLL/CRAWFORD/SHELBY COUNTIES