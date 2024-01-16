January 1936 | The month Omaha was buried in snow

If 1975 is known for its extreme weather events in Omaha, 1936 also deserves its rightful place in the sun. 1936 could be called the "Year of Extremes" for Omaha, as the coldest month in Omaha's history occurred in February, then the hottest month on record happened in July. However, there is another month that broke a record in 1936, January.

Over 2' of snow fell in the month, making it the snowiest January on record. Half of that came from one big snowstorm. In this installment of This Week in Weather History, we look back at the month Omaha was buried in snow, January 1936. This article will also look in detail at the major winter storm to hit in the middle of the month.

JANUARY 1936 AS A WHOLE

KMTV Temperatures for January 1936 in Omaha. The beginning of the month was relatively normal, but the month ended on a particularly cold note.

Besides the big snowstorm from the 15th to the 19th, much of the snow that fell in Omaha during January was smaller snowfalls that added up. Of the 31 days of the month, 14 of them had measurable snowfall above a trace. If you account for the 7 times Omaha recorded a "trace" of snow, sometimes unreliable to if it snowed or not, then the number would rise to 21 days out of the month!

KMTV Snowfall in Omaha for January 1936, snowed half of the days of the month. Not included are the seven days where a trace of snow was recorded, as that didn't add to any accumulations. The snow added up to 25", the snowiest January on record.

The reason for the large snow amounts was the abundance of cold air, particularly towards the end of the month when temperatures dropped below zero. This was the beginning of the cold snap that would consume Omaha through February, and which you can read about in this earlier installment of This Week in Weather History.

JANUARY 15-19 SNOWSTORM

By far the largest snowstorm in January 1936 was the snow that fell in the middle of the month, putting over a foot of snow on the ground in Omaha. The storm responsible for putting down this much snow was two low-pressure systems that followed each other like trains on a track. The first one brought 6" of snow on January 15-16th, and the second one brought 8" of snow on the 17-18th. When combined, over a foot of snow fell in a corridor from Columbus through southwest Iowa, with the highest totals being in southwest Iowa.

KMTV Snowfall totals across eastern NE, western IA, and northwest MO in mid-January 1936.

Since the snow fell over a several-day period, impacts on Omaha residents were not that significant. The exception was the heavier snow on the 17th, which brought traffic to a standstill at times.

Bostwick-Fronhardt Collection, owned by KMTV and on loan to the Durham Museum A snowy home on N 55th St in Omaha after a major winter storm brought over a foot of snow in January 1936.

Planes were grounded at airports, trains, and buses ran behind schedule, and cars were abandoned on the roads. One of the worst roads was Dodge Street, which became a parking lot near 30th St.

Bostwick-Fronhardt Collection, owned by KMTV and on loan to the Durham Museum A snowy scene in Elmwood Park after the January snowstorm of 1936.

Bostwick-Fronhardt Collection, owned by KMTV and on loan to the Durham Museum A stairway in Elmwood Park shows how much snow fell in mid-January 1936 in Omaha.

Because it was a weekend, many children were able to get out and play in the snow. The snow also led to some pretty scenes across Omaha, particularly in parks.

Bostwick-Fronhardt Collection, owned by KMTV and on loan to the Durham Museum Children in the snow sledding down a slide at a park in Omaha.

Bostwick-Fronhardt Collection, owned by KMTV and on loan to the Durham Museum A child sledding on a slide in the Aksarben area of Omaha in January 1936.

Outside of Omaha, the snow brought many rural communities to a standstill. Mail carriers were hampered in the snow, leading to some residents not receiving mail for days. Social events, such as weddings, saw decreased attendance as people couldn't leave their homes.

Bostwick-Fronhardt Collection, owned by KMTV and on loan to the Durham Museum This picture was taken at the end of February but shows the condition of roads from all the snow. This particular road was West Pacific Street in Omaha, but could be replicated anywhere in Nebraska or Iowa.

These issues only got worse as January wore on, and reached their peak in February as Nebraska and Iowa were plunged into the coldest month seen in both states. The snow would continue to pile up, and residents prayed for relief.