June 26, 1976 | Minden, Iowa's first violent tornado

On April 26, 2024, the same day an EF-4 tornado struck Elkhorn, a massive EF-3 tornado heavily damaged the east side of Minden in Pottawattamie County. Dozens of homes and businesses were damaged, a significant blow to the town.

For some older residents of Minden, this was not their first experience in a tornado, as a violent F-4 plowed through the city in 1976. In this installment of This Week in Weather History, we examine the first Minden tornado.

Minden is a small town in northern Pottawattamie County, located a few miles off I-80. Founded in 1875 by German settlers, hence the name "Minden", in memory of the German city. Throughout its life, the town has remained home to a few hundred people. However, unlike the story of other small Iowa towns that experience a gradual population decline as younger residents move out, Minden has slowly grown in population. Some of this may be due to people moving away from the cities of Omaha/Council Bluffs toward a small town. As of the 2020 census, Minden boasts a population of 600 residents.

Minden was not immune to the turmoil of American life in 1976. Residents opening a newspaper that Saturday, June 26, would read about the ongoing Lebanon Civil War, a vicious primary battle within the Republican Party between President Gerald Ford & Governor Ronald Reagan, and a local court case about a dog attacking a man in Council Bluffs.

There was no time to read about the depressing stories of the world; Minden residents were looking forward to some fun that afternoon. In the Town Park, there was a weekend carnival hosted by the Minden Community Club. Many residents would go to enjoy food, games, and company. The Minden Fire Department would compete in a water fight with a northwest Missouri department. It was expected to be the highlight of the weekend for the town.

Council Bluffs Nonpariel At the Minden Carnival, a waterfight among two Fire Departments was one of the many events hosted.

In the "weather" section of the newspaper, Minden residents would see a 20% chance of a few thunderstorms, with some being severe. No worries, it's June, it storms all the time, many residents probably thought.

Yet, June 1976 had shown itself to be different. On June 13th, a violent tornado outbreak slammed central Iowa. The strongest of these tornadoes, an F-5, wiped out the small hamlet of Jordan, northwest of Des Moines. This tornado is still one of the strongest in Iowa state history. (LINK to incredible tornado video here)

KMTV Screenshot from video of the Jordan Iowa F-5 tornado on June 13, 1976.

As residents went to the carnival, a cold front sweeping across eastern Nebraska ran into the hot, moisture-laden air, and storms began to fire quickly. Satellite images showed a line of powerful storms stretching from Minnesota to Kansas.

Omaha World-Herald Weather satellite showed a line of big thunderstorms along a cold front.

One of these storms developed in Omaha, bringing heavy rain, frequent lightning, and hail. Near 168th and Center, an F-1 tornado formed and crossed over the Leawood Southwest neighborhood. Homes lost roofs & siding, cars overturned, and trees were snapped. Homes that were under construction collapsed. Businesses had awnings torn off. Despite the weak nature of the storm, 23 people were injured by flying glass or other debris, and 35 homes & 15 businesses were damaged.

Omaha World-Herald Some of the more severe damage in southwest Omaha from the tornado on June 26, 1976.

For many in Omaha, this tornado gave them a scare. A year prior, on May 6, 1975, was the big tornado that tore up 72nd Street.

Back in Minden, it was getting close to 6:30, the time the carnival was expected to heat up. A few families had already made their way to the fair, but everyone else was waiting for the evening. Some grew weary as they saw the dark clouds building in the west, and soon the low roll of thunder came over the town. Some who were on their way to the Carnival turned around and headed home, while others sought shelter from the incoming rain. Then, sirens started to sound.

At a nearby dance hall, 10 couples went to take refuge from the incoming rain. Vendors at the carnival began to take their tents down before the storm came. At the same time, the Minden tornado began near I-80 just east of Neola. It was relatively weak at first, but it still damaged trees & farmsteads west of town. The twirling mass of debris slammed into Minden just after 6:30, slicing a path through the heart of town. In just 3 minutes, 2 homes were destroyed, 18 others severely damaged, and 59 with minor damage. In a town of just 165 homes, the 81 damaged homes constituted half the town.

Des Moines Register An aerial view of the damage on the southeast side of Minden from the tornado on June 26, 1976.

Thanks to the advanced warning, many residents were able to seek shelter as the tornado went overhead. At the Dance Hall, those seeking shelter dove to the ground as the tornado struck. People had to dig themselves out of the rubble to escape, but no one was hurt. The carnival was scraped by the southern edge of the tornado. Several rides were damaged, prizes were scattered about, and one small building was destroyed.

Council Bluffs Nonpariel Damage at the substation & business district of Minden

On the east side of town, the tornado wrecked the Minden substation, plunging Minden & surrounding communities into darkness. An ammonia tank tipped over, releasing some fumes into the air causing sore throats & raspy voices in first responders. The tornado continued eastward for a few miles before lifting. Surveys done by the National Weather Service determined that the Minden tornado reached F-4 intensity, with wind speeds estimated over 200 mph.

Over the next several days, help came in all directions as residents cleaned up the debris. Within a few months, many homes had been rebuilt, trees planted, and the town was beginning to move on. The tornado of 1976 & 2024 crossed paths over the southeast side of town, leading to deja vu for residents old enough to remember that violent tornado that came through in 1976. Like that one, Minden is a tough town, and it is recovering over a year after its second encounter with a tornado.