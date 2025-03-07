March 1-6, 1948 | The snowiest week in Omaha history

On average, winter in Omaha sees about 27" of snow. However, what if we got that in 1 week? Back in March 1948. Two massive snowstorms struck Omaha and the surrounding region, producing upward of 30" of snow when it was over! In this installment of This Week in Weather History, Omaha gets buried in two major snowstorms in one week.

By the end of February, the winter of 1947-1948 was already somewhat active. By February 28, around 26" of snow had fallen in Omaha, already above the season's average. Most of the winter weather was characterized by smaller snow events, producing less than 6" of snow.

Three big systems would strike Nebraska and Iowa in the stretch. The first came on February 27, when 1" of rain fell in Omaha, and 50 mph winds led to tree damage.

The biggest issues from the rain were river flooding and ice jams. On the 28th, an ice jam caused flooding on the south side of Columbus. The following day, an ice jam on the Platte in Douglas County caused significant flooding in and around the Valley. In Ashland, waters rose above the banks, nearly flooding the town. The Big & Little Blue Rivers in southeast Nebraska also flooded, bringing road closures in Saline County. Wilber was cut off for a time, and its power plant was threatened by water. As the snow began to pile up, the issues of flooding would be rampant throughout the entire week.

STORM 1: FEB 29-MAR 2

Beginning on February 29, snow fell across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. It would not stop snowing until March 2. When the snow was over, the Omaha metro received between 15 and 18" of snow.

KMTV Snow totals from the 1 of 2 snowstorms in the first week of March 1948.

On the evening of February 29, numerous accidents were reported in Omaha. Pile-ups occurred on Dodge Street from Turner Ave to 32nd Street, then at 40th; N 30th St at Burdette; and Farnam at 40th. Near 30th and Deer Park Blvd, two men were seriously injured when their car spun out of control and hit a pole. One man was injured when a taxicab hit his parked car, while another was struck while crossing the street. In total, 9 people were injured in Omaha from accidents due to the snow.

Bostwick-Fronhardt Collection A home on Locust Street was covered in snow after 15" of snow fell on Omaha between February 29-March 2, 1948.

Elsewhere, highways were closed and schools were called off as a foot of snow fell in many locations. It was a major snowstorm that would only be the first in two that week.

STORM 2: MAR 5-6

Just as Nebraskans/Iowans caught their breath, a second major snowstorm plowed through the area on March 5-6. This was locally confined to the Missouri River valley, where another foot fell. Omaha picked up 14" of new snow! The highest was in Nebraska City, where 21" of snow was measured.

KMTV Snow totals from the second major snowstorm in a week on March 5-6, 1948 in Omaha

As the snowstorm fell on the weekend, many major disruptions that big snows can bring were muted. Roads were snow-covered, and people had to stay home. Dozens of trucks helped carry the snow from the streets into snow piles. In Lincoln, much of the state. Many of the highways across Nebraska remained open as crews battled to keep the snow off.

Bostwick-Fronhardt Collection A snowy scene at Fairmount Park in Council Bluffs, taken on March 6, after the second big snowstorm.

By the end of the week, Omaha had received a staggering 29.2" of snow! It doubled the seasonal snowfall to 55", and brought more snow than Omaha sees in an entire winter, all in a week. To this day, it is the snowiest week in Omaha's history.

Bostwick-Fronhardt Collection A car was partially buried in Omaha as nearly 30" of snow fell in one week in March 1948.

Bostwick-Fronhardt Collection Lots of snow on a neighborhood street in Omaha after 30" of snow fell in one week. A car is partially covered in the background.

By Spring 1948, the moisture brought a successful wheat harvest for farmers and brought the region out of drought. It would be remembered as a snowy week for Omaha. However, it would be largely forgotten by March 1949, as Nebraska had experienced one of the worst winters in state history the following winter. You can click or tap here for more information on the infamous winter of 1948-1949.

Yet, March 1948 still earns a rightful place in the pantheon of Omaha weather for the sheer amount of snow seen in one week.