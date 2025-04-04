Weather improves in the second half of the weekend

Hit and miss light rain will become more common late this morning, especially in neighborhoods south of Omaha. The hit and miss rain will continue this afternoon, keeping dry areas mostly cloudy with low 50s. Although the light rain will be around eastern Nebraska and western Iowa most of the day, a number of spots in the region will stay dry all day.

The hit and miss rain will continue tonight, and everyone likely won't dry out until after midnight. Skies begin to clear into Saturday morning as we drop into the mid 30s.

The sunshine is back Saturday, but it will be breezy and cooler. Highs will be in the upper 40s, which is more than 10 degrees below average for Omaha.

The second half of the weekend looks a lot better! Sunday will be mostly sunny with lighter wind and highs in the upper 50s.

We cool back off Monday into the upper 40s, but we stay mostly sunny.

Tuesday gets breezy, but that will be some warmer weather blowing back in. Highs will be in the upper 50s with mostly cloudy skies. Tuesday night, there will be a few spotty pockets of rain around, but it doesn't look like too many of us will see it.

We push above average Wednesday, into the upper 60s, with a mix of sun and clouds. We'll have another chance for rain late Wednesday night.

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

High: 53

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

Low: 34

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 49

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 57

