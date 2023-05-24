Wednesday's Warm, Ahead of Rain Chances

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and a little warmer, with highs in the mid 80s. A couple isolated showers are possible in the second half of the day down towards the Kansas border and into northwest Missouri, but most of us will stay dry. Air quality could also be a little lower than normal due to higher than normal ozone levels, which has been common so far this week. Anyone with respiratory issues should limit any physical activity outside.

A cold front will slide in from the east Thursday, helping to kick off a few spotty showers or storms. A couple of these are possible in the morning, but the better chance for rain will be in eastern Nebraska in the second half of the day. It will also be breezy and a little cooler, with highs in the low 80s.

We stay a little breezy Friday, but it looks dry. Highs will be in the low 80s with mostly sunny skies.

We slowly start to warm back up again over the weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny with mid 80s, with the mid 80s continuing on Sunday with a few more clouds.

Memorial Day will be very warm with upper 80s and a small chance for rain.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 85

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Rain South

Low: 61

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

Breezy

High: 81

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 82

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.