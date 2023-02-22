Wednesday's Wintry Mix

After the Wednesday morning commute, a few pockets of wintry mix will start to move in, which will include a combination of rain/snow, sleet, and freezing rain. This will be on and off for areas generally along and south of I-80 through the rest of the day. While anyone could catch a quick shot of freezing rain, it is more likely across the metro and areas to the northeast. We will be in the low 30s most of the afternoon. Where it is a little colder up towards northeast Nebraska, snow will be more common.

The leftover wintry mix heading into late Wednesday night will change to snow which ends before the Thursday morning commute. Accumulation will be most likely northwest of Omaha. Northeast Nebraska could see 4-7 inches with cities as far south as Columbus and Tekamah seeing 2-5 inches. Cities just north of the metro, including Fremont and Blair could see 1-3 inches, but areas along and south of I-80, including Omaha, likely see between nothing and one inch on the ground.

Thursday afternoon will be mostly cloudy, windy, and cold with highs in the upper teens.

Friday will start in the low single digits, and we only warm into the low 20s for the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. A little snow is also possible Friday night.

We rapidly warm up for the weekend! Saturday will be in the mid 40s, followed by low 50s on Sunday.

Rain is possible Sunday and we stay cloudy on Monday.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Wintry Mix

Breezy

High: 31

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Snow for Some

Cold

Breezy

Low: 9

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Windy

High: 18

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Isolated Light Snow

High: 21

