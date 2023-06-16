Weekend Rain & Storms Likely

We manage to hit the low 90s again on Friday, despite a few clouds mixing in with our afternoon sunshine. A cold front starts to move into the area from the west to the east in the second half of the day. This brings a potential for a few spotty storms and showers mainly after 2PM and staying in eastern Nebraska, for the most part. A lot of us do stay dry.

As the front continues to move to the east, more of us have a chance to see scattered rain and storms in the overnight hours. Low temperatures will be mild in the mid to upper 60s across the whole area.

Saturday brings us our highest chance for seeing scattered rain and storms across much of the area. However, more storms mix into the bunch in the afternoon hours. Cities that stay dry long enough will reach into the mid 80s, but storms will help to quickly cool things off. Most of us will see rain at some point in the day, with a lot of areas getting hit by multiple showers and storms. This could easily delay games 3 and 4 of the College World Series. We get drier heading into Saturday night.

Father's Day has a small chance for a couple of very hit and miss storms, mainly leftover from the front passing through on Saturday. This eventually leads us to mostly sunny skies and mid 80s in the afternoon.

The start of the workweek looks to be dry, mostly sunny, and hot! Monday and Tuesday put us back in the low 90s with a lot of sunshine both days.

A few more clouds mix in with the sunshine heading into midweek, but the low 90s continue for the official start to summer on Wednesday.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Isolated PM Storms

High: 92

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

Low: 65

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms & Showers

High: 84

FATHER'S DAY

Mostly Sunny

Average

High: 85

