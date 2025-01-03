WEEKEND SNOW: The latest on who could see up to a foot of snow, and who could see considerably less

This evening, it will be dry, cloudy, and cold, with temperatures in the teens and low 20s. Bundle up if you have any Friday night plans!

We get a little extra cold overnight, falling into the low teens for Saturday morning.

Most of us will be dry Saturday morning and afternoon with mostly cloudy skies, but there could be a couple of isolated pockets of snow around the region during the day. Highs will only be near 20.

Scattered snow will start to become more common around 5 p.m. Saturday, then become widespread across our neighborhoods in both eastern Nebraska and western Iowa heading into early Saturday night. Snow will continue overnight. For Omaha and cities north, the snow will end Sunday morning due to dry air being pulled into the storm system. South of the Omaha metro, heavy snow will continue at times through the rest of the morning and the early afternoon. The remaining snow will start to end from west to east Sunday evening, but it could take until late Sunday night for the snow to end in northwest Missouri.

Sunday will also be cold, with highs in the teens, making for light and fluffy snow. The stronger wind Sunday, around 30 mph, will blow the snow around and lower visibility as it falls. Some roads will also be snow-covered, making for dangerous travel, especially in areas with higher totals.

There will be a sharp cutoff between the higher snow totals and lower totals, so any slight shift in the storm's path will greatly impact our forecast. As of Friday morning, here is what we think is most likely:

KMTV Snowfall map as of 5 pm on Friday, January 3.

For many northeast of Omaha, the dry air eats into most of the snow, leaving most with under 2" in your backyards. The dry air also keeps totals in the Omaha metro low, around 1-3" for most.

As one heads south, snow totals increase dramatically. A drive down US-75 will take you from 1-3" in Omaha, to 4-8" in Nebraska City, to 8-12" in Falls City. A similar drive down US-59 in Iowa will be the same from 1-3" in Oakland to 4-8" in Shenandoah to 8-12" in Maryville.

Monday will be a little breezy, especially early in the day. Highs will be in the teens with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Tuesday looks mostly sunny, but after starting the day in the low single digits, we will only get to the teens again in the afternoon.

The teens continue Wednesday with partly cloudy skies.

Thursday brings a small improvement with low 20s.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Cold

Low: 13

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Snow Late

High: 20

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Snowy South

Breezy

High: 16

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Cold & Dry

High: 15

