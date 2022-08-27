Weekend Storm Chances

Scattered showers and storms will continue to move through the area this afternoon into tonight. The window for a few stronger storms will be until 9pm, mainly focused on western Iowa but anywhere can see them. Gusty winds and small hail are the main threats, alongside heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. Storms should gradually taper off by midnight.

The day on Sunday should be dry and mostly sunny as temperatures rise into the low 90s, given the higher humidity some heat index values close to 100 will be possible.

As we head into Sunday night into Monday morning, another round of isolated storms are possible. These will not be as extensive in coverage as today, meaning many will stay dry. Any overnight storms are capable of producing hail and gusty winds.

Some rain showers are possible into Monday morning, but we will dry out by the afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler in the upper 80s.

The sunshine returns on Tuesday with high temperatures on a slow comedown from Monday in the mid 80s.

Isolated storms are possible on Wednesday, temperatures will hover around the middle 80s.

We dry out into next weekend with highs holding in the mid-80s and lows in the lower 60s.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

Low: 70

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Storms Overnight

Breezy

High: 93

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

AM Rain Moves Out

High: 88

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cooler

High: 85

