Weekend Sunshine To Melt Away the Snow

The leftover snow should end by noon in Omaha, but some light rain and snow could take until the middle of the afternoon to end south of I-80. Once dry, we will stay mostly cloudy and windy with highs in the mid 40s. While this little taste of winter may be a shock to our system, it's a little more typical for early March compared to our recent warmer weather.

The wind will lighten up early tonight, and skies will begin to clear, as we cool off into the low 20s for Saturday morning.

We spend the rest of the weekend warming up with mostly sunny skies! Saturday will be in the low 50s.

Clocks "spring forward" Saturday night, which is also a good time to check or replace the batteries in your weather radio, carbon monoxide detectors, and smoke alarms.

After a cold start to Sunday, we warm into the low 60s in the afternoon with a lot of sunshine.

Monday looks even better with low 70s and mostly sunny skies, although it will be a little breezy.

We'll try to hit 70 again on Tuesday with a lot of sunshine and some extra wind still around.

Wednesday will be in the upper 60s with a few more clouds.

Rain will then be possible late Wednesday into Thursday, cooling us off into the low 60s.

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain/Snow Early

Windy

High: 44

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Breezy Early

Low: 22

SATURDAY

Sunny

Cool

High: 51

SUNDAY

Sunny

Warmer

High: 63

