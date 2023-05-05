Weekend Warm-Up & Scattered Storms

A cluster of showers and storms move through the metro Friday morning, this could impact the morning commute for some people. The rain moves out closer to lunchtime. When this happens, we can see some late-day sunshine! It will be closer to average this afternoon with highs reaching near 70 degrees.

After sunset, the clouds increase and so do the storm chances. The severe threat is on the low side and is west of Omaha. Places like Columbus, Norfolk, and York have the potential to see pockets of small hail and strong winds. These scattered storms do linger into the morning hours of Saturday as they move from the west to the east. Lows will be in the upper 50s.

We have the highest chance of needing to dodge spotty storms early on Saturday, but we warm into the mid 80s by the afternoon. While we will have partly cloudy skies after lunch, there is the chance of seeing spotty, isolated showers/storms throughout the day.

The smaller rain chance continues Sunday with partly cloudy skies and mid 80s.

Each day in the first half of next week will bring a few more scattered pockets of rain, but the rain won't be for everyone every day.

We stay warm, with highs in the 80s for much of the workweek.

The rain and storm chances increase towards the middle of the workweek. This comes with a bit more of a breeze on Wednesday and Thursday.

FRIDAY

Scattered Storms Early

A.M. Clouds

P.M. Sun

High: 70

FRIDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Scattered Storms

Low: 58

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Small Storm Chance

High: 84

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Small Storm Chance

High: 86

