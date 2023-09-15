Weekend Weather Looks Great

The leftover scattered rain and storms continue to push farther southeast, which could impact a few Friday night football games in far southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri, but most of us will be dry.

Overnight, we cool off into the mid 50s under mostly cloudy skies. Some foggy areas could also form by Saturday morning.

Skies will clear into Saturday afternoon, giving way to a lot of sunshine. The humidity will fall through the day as we warm into the upper 70s, making for some very nice weather for the Huskers game in Lincoln. We will cool off into the mid 60s by the end of the game.

We stay comfortable Sunday with highs in the upper 70s and mostly sunny skies.

The wind picks up early next week, helping to blow in some warmer weather. Monday will be in the mid 80s with a small chance for some rain to end the day, mainly in eastern Nebraska.

Tuesday will also be breezy with mid 80s and a lot of sunshine. The day could end with another round of scattered rain across the region.

We'll dip into the low 80s in the middle of next week, and we keep the chance for rain late each day.

Friday will bring our best chance for widespread rain next week, cooling us off into the mid 70s.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Drying Out

Low: 56

SATURDAY

Clearing Skies

Comfortable

High: 78

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 50

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Low Humidity

High: 77

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

Rain Possible Late

High: 84

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Email to News@3newsnow.com



Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.