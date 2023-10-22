Wet Week Ahead

More clouds tonight will keep our low temperatures warmer than this morning with lows in the 50s.
Those clouds give way to sunshine on Monday, which will quickly warm us into the low 80s by the afternoon!
Tuesday starts an extended stretch of wet weather with scattered thunderstorms in the evening, although severe weather chances are low. It will still be warm on Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s, a breeze out of the south at 20-30 mph will be noticeable.
Scattered showers and storms continue through Wednesday. It will not rain the entire day, but it could rain at any time of the day. Highs will be in the low 70s.
Rain continues into Thursday with highs falling into the mid 60s.
With the passage of a cold front Friday, temperatures really begin to fall. Highs on Friday barely make it to 50. Our first widespread freeze is possible Friday night into Saturday morning as temperatures drop below freezing.
Those looking to go to the Huskers homecoming game on Saturday might want to find your coats as highs only hold in the 40s with a small chance for rain.
