Wetter weather returns Friday

With the exception of a few spotty showers in western Iowa, most of us will be dry for the morning commute, but there will be plenty of wet roads still around the Omaha metro.

Most of us will be dry this afternoon, but a couple small pockets of rain could pop up over a couple of our neighborhoods. Highs will be in the upper 60s with some sunshine breaking through the clouds the later in the day we get.

Early Friday morning, a few spotty showers will start to pop up again, so some of us will need the windshield wipers on heading into work and school. We'll start the day in the upper 40s.

Scattered rain will continue across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa the rest of the morning and through the afternoon, but there will be plenty of dry time mixed in between the showers. This will keep us mostly cloudy and a little cooler with mid 60s. The rain should end early Friday night.

The weekend looks a lot nicer for your outdoor plans! Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 70.

Sunday gets a little breezy, but it also gets a little warmer, in the low 70s. We stay mostly sunny.

We stay mostly sunny and breezy Monday with mid 70s.

The mid 70s continue Tuesday and Wednesday, but both days look mostly cloudy with a small chance for rain.

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

Breezy

High: 68

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

Low: 49

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

Breezy

High: 64

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 70

