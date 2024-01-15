Watch Now
When Will Omaha Finally Get Above Zero?

Next small snow chance on Thursday
The frigid temperatures continue
Posted at 9:57 PM, Jan 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-14 22:57:30-05

For MLK Day, temperatures remain below zero as the wind continues. Wind chill values could be between -20 and -30 degrees. Some light snow showers are possible over southeast Nebraska, but no accumulation is expected.

We finally climb above zero on Tuesday, but a high of 6 will keep things cold. Sunshine also returns on Tuesday.

Wednesday will feel balmy with highs into the 20s (above zero), but clouds begin to press in ahead of our next cold front.

That cold front on Thursday could bring some light snow to the area, but as of now, this isn't expected to cause any major impacts. Still, keep updated with us for the latest.

Temperatures drop again heading into next weekend.

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

High: -1

MONDAY NIGHT
Mostly Clear

Frigid

Low: -12

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 6

WEDNESDAY
Partly Cloudy

Warmer

High: 19

