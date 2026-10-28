Where's the October snow? A look at more than a century of Omaha weather history

OMAHA, Neb. — Halloween is just days away, and once again there's no snow in Omaha.

It's been five years since the city recorded measurable October snow, but a deep dive into more than a century of weather records shows that's not as unusual as it might seem.

On average, Omaha gets about half an inch of snow in October. But that number is misleading. Since 1884, only 27 Octobers have recorded measurable snow, roughly one out of every five years.

And this current snowless streak isn't even close to Omaha's longest. Between 1941 and 1967, the city went more than two decades without measurable October snow.

When October snow does arrive, Omaha remembers it.

In 1991, six inches of snow and ice disrupted Halloween. Instead of costumes and trick-or-treating, much of the city was dealing with winter weather. (Read more here)

Then came October 1997. More than a foot of heavy snow fell while many trees still had their leaves. Branches came down, thousands lost power, and the storm caused widespread tree damage across Omaha. (Read more here)

So October snow hasn't disappeared, it's just uncommon.

This Halloween should be snow-free, but Omaha's weather history offers a reminder: winter doesn't always wait until November.

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