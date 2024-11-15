Widespread rain returns early next week, but what about midweek snow?

The warm-up continues today with mostly sunny skies! Most of us, including Omaha, will be in the low 60s, but some cities northeast of Omaha may only get into the upper 50s. The wind is light this morning, but it will start to pick up this afternoon and evening.

It stays breezy overnight, but that helps to keep us a little warmer. We will drop into the mid 40s for Saturday morning.

Saturday will be windy most of the day, but temperatures stay above average. Cities north and west of Omaha will be mostly sunny, but areas farther south and east will see more clouds. There will also be a few spotty showers late in the day in the neighborhoods southeast of the metro, but most of us will stay dry. Highs will be in the low 60s.

The wind will be lighter Sunday, but it will be cooler. We stay mostly sunny with mid 50s.

After a dry start to Monday, widespread rain will move in from the south late in the morning. The rain will continue through the afternoon and into the night. Even with the wet weather, it should still be in the mid 50s.

Most of the rain will be north of Nebraska and Iowa on Tuesday, but there could be a couple of leftover showers still in our area. It will be mostly cloudy and windy with highs in the upper 40s.

There's been a lot of excitement and disappointment with the rumors of snow in the middle of next week, but right now, it looks like most (if not all) of that snow will be closer to the Great Lakes. For now, we are going to keep the forecast dry for Wednesday and Thursday with some sunshine.

It will also be windy and colder midweek. Wednesday and Thursday afternoons will be in the low 40s. Both mornings could bring Omaha our first 20s of the season.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Getting Breezy

High: 62

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

Low: 44

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Rain SE

Windy

High: 63

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cooler

High: 54

