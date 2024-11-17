Widespread rain with a few evening storms on Monday

We stay dry through this evening with temperatures falling to near 40 around midnight, then slowly warming into the mid 40s before the AM commute.

Tomorrow morning, the rain moves in from south to north. In Omaha, we could see a dry AM commute before rain pushes in after 8-9 am. The rain holds steady area-wide through the early afternoon but becomes more scattered by the evening. A few thunderstorms are possible, mainly in the evening, but nothing severe.

Rainfall should be plentiful, with most neighborhoods seeing around 1". Monday will be windy with 25-35 mph wind gusts. Temperatures will be in the 50s to the low 60s.

Sunshine returns on Tuesday, but the breeze hangs around. Highs on Tuesday reach the low 50s.

The wind increases up to 45 mph on Wednesday as colder air filters in. Highs on Wednesday will reach the low 40s and lows in the 20s (the first time this season that Omaha sees overnight lows in the 20s).

The breeze continues Thursday with highs in the low to mid 40s.

As the wind lightens up, temperatures start to trend upward by a few degrees, reaching the mid-40s by the weekend.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Staying Dry

Low: 39

MONDAY

Cloudy

Rain & Storms

High: 60

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 51

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Windy

High: 43

