'Windows open' weather overnight, then we warm up for Sunday

It's been a refreshing day with lower humidity, cooler air, and no storms! Tonight, we will see one of the cooler nights in a while as we drop into the lower 60s. Some neighborhoods might even fall into the upper 50s! If you are a "windows open at night" type of person, this is a great night to do so!

For Sunday, the heat & humidity begin to return with highs in the upper 80s, and the moisture back in the "awful" category.

We reach the hottest part of the week on Monday & Tuesday with highs in the low 90s. We stay dry Monday and most of Tuesday, though a few storms may pop up Tuesday evening and night.

Our best chance of rain looks to be on Wednesday with two rounds: one in the morning, another in the afternoon. The storms will be similar to the past weeks, where not everyone sees them, but some storms could be strong. Highs on Wednesday are in the middle 80s.

We see a slight cool down before a warm up late week into the weekend, with highs in the low to mid 80s with small storm chances.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 61

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 88

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot & Humid

High: 93

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Spotty Late PM Storms

High: 92

