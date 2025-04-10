Windy and cooler Thursday

After enjoying mid 70s yesterday, we will be a little cooler today. Highs will be in the mid 60s with mostly sunny skies. The wind will also be stronger today, blowing up to 35 mph, which will cause a high fire danger in the afternoon. Hold off on any outdoor burning or anything that could start a fire, because any fire could spread quickly out of control.

The wind will quickly lighten up early tonight, and we get a bit colder for Friday morning. Lows will be in the mid 30s.

We stay in the mid 60s with a lot of sunshine Friday, but the wind will be a lot lighter, making it feel a lot nicer than Thursday.

The wind kicks back in over the weekend, but it blows in warmer weather. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

We stay in the upper 70s Sunday with a few more clouds. The wind won't be as strong, but it will still be blowing. Heading into Sunday night, there could be a few spotty showers around eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, but right now, it looks like a lot of us will stay dry.

We cool off to start the next workweek. Monday will be mostly sunny with low 60s.

Tuesday will be in the mid 60s with a lot of sunshine.

Then, we'll make a push into the upper 60s Wednesday.

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High: 66

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Lighter Wind

Low: 35

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Comfy

High: 65

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High: 77

